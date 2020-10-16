HUNTINGTON — The Single-Wing is known mostly as a running offense and on Friday night it was easy to see why.
Winfield experienced considerable success running out of the seldom-used offense, picking up 220 yards, including 173 on 27 carries by Jon Covert, but met disaster when passing as Huntington High intercepted four passes in a 31-3 victory at Bob Sang Stadium.
Scout Arthur made two of those picks inside the Highlanders’ 10-yard line to thwart scoring threats and frustrate the Generals, who drove inside the HHS 5-yard three times and inside the 15 one other, but never crossed the goal line.
Jonathan Jackson’s interception at the Winfield 16 on the first play of the third quarter set up Gavin Lochow’s 3-yard keeper for a touchdown three plays later and gave the Highlanders a 17-3 lead and breathing room against a Generals offense that stumbled at key times.
Amari Felder’s 51-yard touchdown run on the Highlanders’ next possession made it 24-3 and a challenge for Winfield to catch up. Felder finished with 132 yards on nine carries.
The Generals tried, though, moving in 13 plays from their own 24 to the HHS 9 before Arthur intercepted Brycen Brown at the 2 with 1:19 left in the third quarter. That play sparked a seven-play, 98-yard drive that ended with Lochow’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Felder.
Lochow, who ran for 102 yards and passed for 98, escaped heavy pressure to find Felder down the right sideline. The sophomore running back then cut inside, kept his balance after nearly falling, and raced into the end zone as HHS boosted its lead to 31-3.
Huntington High wasn’t so efficient early. On their initial drive, the Highlanders drove 65 yards to the Winfield 5 where they faced fourth-and-4 with 5:06 left in the first quarter. The Highlanders ran a reverse pitch to Noah Waynick, who was met in the backfield by Ian Cottrell for an 8-yard loss that turned over the ball to the Generals.
Winfield kept Huntington High out of the end zone again on the Highlanders’ next possession, but not off the scoreboard, as Nathan Young kicked a 28-yard field goal with 1:32 left in the first quarter to give HHS a 3-0 lead.
Winfield responded with an immediate threat, aided by 20 yards worth of penalties, driving to the Huntington High 4. The Generals’ attempt at trickery, though, backfired as running back Jon Covert’s pass to the flat was intercepted by Scout Arthur at the 4.
Winfield received another opportunity, however, after a 15-yard facemask penalty on HHS allowed the Generals to start a drive at the Highlanders’ 25. Winfield moved to the 9 before the defense stiffened and a procedure penalty caused the Generals to settle for a 31-yard field goal by Braxton VanScoy to tie it 3-3 at 5:44 of the second quarter.
Huntington High put together a drive to regain the lead. HHS used an 18-yard pass from Lochow to Felder, followed by a 28-yard run by Felder to set up Lochow’s 28-yard touchdown run 3:02 before halftime. Lochow eluded defensive back Bray Boggs, the only defender with a shot at him, at the 17 on his way to the end zone.
Felder came up with another big play when he intercepted a Brown pass to give the Highlanders the ball at their own 47. Huntington High drove as far as the Winfield 26 before the half ended.
WINFIELD 0 3 0 0 — 3
HUNTINGTON HIGH 3 7 14 7 — 31
H — Young FG 28
W — VanScoy FG 31
H — Lochow 28 run (Young kick)
H — Lochow 3 run (Young kick)
H — Felder 51 run (Young kick)
H — Felder 26 pass from Lochow (Young kick)
Team
W H
First downs 13 14
Rushes-yards 41-208 25-290
Passes 6-19-4 8-21-0
Passing yards 62 98
Total yards 266 388
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-46 8-74
Punts 3-24.6 3-26.3
Individuals
RUSHING
Winfield: Covert 27-173, Brown 3-(minus-3), Crouch 2-13, Woodard-Jones 2-4, Perry 2-21. Huntington High: Lochow 8-102, Felder 9-132, D. Jackson 4-19, Safford 5-37.
PASSING
Winfield: Covert 0-1-1, Brown 6-19-3, 62 yards; Huntington: Lochow 8-21-0, 98 yards.
RECEIVING
Winfield: Perry 1-18, Crouch 2-15, Woodard-Jones 2-14, Boggs 1-15; Huntington High: Waynick 3-37, Harrell 1-(minus-1), Felder 2-34D. Jackson 2-16.