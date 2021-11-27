HUNTINGTON — Haven Lochow, the sister of Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow, stood on the football field at Bob Sang Stadium Friday night holding what was left of a banner that had hung on the Cabell Midland side of the stadium bleachers.
Printed in black and red ink on the paper were the words, “REFS CAN’T SAVE YOU NOW.”
With a berth in the Class AAA state championship game on the line, the Highlanders didn’t need more motivation, but that sign added fuel to a long-burning fire in the fierce rivalry. Top-ranked Huntington High (13-0) overcame an early 7-0 deficit to defeat the Knights 37-15 and earn a spot in the state title game opposite No. 2 Martinsburg (12-1) at noon Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
The sign was prompted by some Cabell Midland fans’ claims that officiating benefited the Highlanders on Sept. 10 when HHS came back to beat the Knights 21-17 at Bob Sang Stadium. Cabell Midland statistically dominated that game, but HHS took advantage of four key big plays to win.
“All we have heard all year long is how we cheated and the refs saved us,” Huntington High athletic director Bruce Senior posted on Facebook. “They just wanted a chance to play us again. As my dad always says, be careful what you wish for, you might just get it.”
Gavin Lochow completed 10 of 17 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 15 times for 113 yards and three scores Friday to become the first player in program history to top 1,000 yards in the air and on the ground in the same season. The triumph also was the 100th for HHS coach Billy Seals.
“All we heard after the regular-season game is that we won because of the referees,” Seals said.
Huntington High improved to 4-0 against Cabell Midland in the playoffs. The Knights own the overall advantage in the series 17-13.
Knights coach Luke Salmons gave Huntington High credit. The Highlanders outgained the Knights 380-325 and had no turnovers to Cabell Midland’s two.
“I felt like we played our worst game and didn’t execute, and they played really well,” Salmons said. “It just wasn’t a great game for us anywhere.”
Lochow said despite being top ranked and having beaten the Knights earlier, he and his teammates went into Friday’s game with an attitude of having something to prove.
“We definitely felt like underdogs,” Lochow said. “The way everyone in the state was viewing us and saying they didn’t know how we beat them the first time really motivated us all week.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
