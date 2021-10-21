HUNTINGTON -- Count Huntington High football coach Billy Seals as one who wasn't pleased to see South Charleston lose to Riverside last week.
Seals leads the Class AAA No. 2 Highlanders (8-0) into Friday's 7:30 p.m. game at South Charleston (5-2), which is tied with Spring Valley for eighth in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities ratings.
Seals expects to encounter an angry bunch of Black Eagles bent on redemption after the defending state champion lost 22-14 to Riverside in one of the more-stunning upsets in years.
The Warriors entered the game 1-5. Riverside hadn't achieved a winning season since 2007 and had gone 35-97 since.
Seals said his team must concentrate on itself against a talented South Charleston squad that features major college prospects in quarterback Trey Dunn, Montrell Dean and Mari Lawton, among others. Dunn has completed 97 of 186 passes for 1,677 yards and 18 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. Dean has run for 413 yards and three TDs on 53 attempts. Lawton is a terror on the defensive line. Dean averages 21.7 yards on 15 receptions and freshman Chris McCorkle 21.7 on 19 receptions.
Huntington High brings plenty of firepower of its own. Quarterback Gavin Lochow has completed 68 of 120 passes for 1,123 yards and 14 touchdowns, with three interceptions. Noah Waynick has caught 23 of those throws for 501 yards and four scores. Amari Felder has rushed 44 times for 397 yards and five touchdowns. Curtis Jones has 388 yards and five touchdowns on 67 carries.
"He makes as many plays with his feet as with his arm," Seals said of Lochow. "It makes you tougher to defend when you can do both."
The Highlanders defense has been strong, intercepting 15 passes, with Kahlief Tye and Zah Zah Jackson picking off five passes each.
Comparing scores, HHS is a clear favorite. The Highlanders beat Spring Valley 9-6. The Black Eagles lost to the Timberwolves in shocking fashion 53-8. The Highlanders also posted more-impressive triumphs over common opponents George Washington, Parkersburg, St. Albans and Capital.
Seals, though, doesn't want his team comparing scores. Reason No. 1 -- Riverside.
"Our goal is to go 1-0 this week," Seals said. "We need to play four quarters of football."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
