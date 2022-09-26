HUNTINGTON — The last time Riverside High School finished with a winning record, about half of Huntington High's players hadn't been born.
Warriors coach Alex Daugherty faces the challenge of not just bouncing back from a losing season but 14 in a row. He and his team face the difficult task of taking a 1-3 record into Friday's 7:30 p.m. game at defending Mountain State Athletic Conference champion and Class AAA state runner-up Huntington High (3-1).
"Half of our battle is teaching our kids how to win," Daugherty said. "We were picked seventh in the conference. That's the highest we've been picked in years."
Riverside is better than it has been since perhaps 2007 when it went 7-4. The Warriors lost 31-28 to Woodrow Wilson, 35-28 at Parkersburg, defeated St. Albans 59-12 and fell 24-0 to Spring Valley. The 59-point output vs. the Red Dragons was the highest point total by Riverside in more than 20 years.
With a few breaks, the Warriors could be 3-1. A veteran squad, Riverside is seeking to knock off someone it shouldn't, according to the preseason poll.
"We have a huge senior class that has started since they were sophomores," Daugherty said. "We return 10 starters on defense."
A balanced and solid offense is the Warriors' strength. Senior quarterback Jake Walker has several college offers. He has completed 47 of 83 passes for 852 yards and 12 touchdowns, with one interception. Walker also has averaged 4.9 yards on each of 20 rushing attempts.
Reed Marsico, a 5-foot-11, 197-pound junior, has run for 260 yards on 37 carries. Another junior, Bishop Hairston, averages 5.7 yards per carry. Eight receivers average at least 13.3 yards per catch.
Those are Huntington High-type statistics. The Highlanders, though, are accustomed to winning and winning big. After an opening last-second 29-28 loss at Spring Valley, Huntington High has beaten South Charleston 54-7, George Washington 58-13 and Capital 59-7.
Zah Zah Jackson has carried 31 times for 372 yards and three touchdowns. Gavin Lochow has run 32 times for 313 yards and three TDs. Lochow is 42 for 70 passing for 726 yards, with Duane Harris catching 18 passes for 349 yards and six touchdowns.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
