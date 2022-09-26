The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220924 hhs football 18.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington's Zah Jackson, right, rushes around the corner as the Highlanders take on Capital during a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The last time Riverside High School finished with a winning record, about half of Huntington High's players hadn't been born.

Warriors coach Alex Daugherty faces the challenge of not just bouncing back from a losing season but 14 in a row. He and his team face the difficult task of taking a 1-3 record into Friday's 7:30 p.m. game at defending Mountain State Athletic Conference champion and Class AAA state runner-up Huntington High (3-1).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you