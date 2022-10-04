HUNTINGTON — For the first time in a decade, Woodrow Wilson vs. Huntington High football has potential to be at least somewhat interesting.
The Highlanders visit the Flying Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — For the first time in a decade, Woodrow Wilson vs. Huntington High football has potential to be at least somewhat interesting.
The Highlanders visit the Flying Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“They’re much improved,” Huntington High coach Billy Seals said of the Flying Eagles. “(Chad) Sarrett’s done a great job with them. You can tell they have confidence in what they’re doing. They’re very, very physical. Defensively they get after it.”
Improved indeed. Woodrow Wilson is 5-1 and ninth in the Class AAA rankings. Huntington High is sixth.
The Eagles hope to give the Highlanders their first competitive game in the series since a 30-22 loss in 2012. Woodrow hasn’t beaten Huntington High since a 24-20 triumph in 2010.
Woodrow Wilson isn’t afraid to take chances, especially on defense. The Flying Eagles blitz and trust defensive backs in single coverage.
“They have confidence, especially on the back end,” Seals said. “They’re a completely different team than what we’ve seen the last few years.”
Woodrow Wilson isn’t as adventurous on offense, often lining up with no receivers wide.
The Flying Eagles’ prefer the ground, using two tight ends and double wingbacks.
“They’re really physical at the point of attack,” Seals said. “All their running backs are good. (Matthew Moore) is a big, physical kid. (Tylai Kimble) is really athletic.
Woodrow’s schedule is suspect. The Eagles have beaten Riverside (1-4), Greenbrier East (3-3), Bluefield (1-5), Lincoln County (0-6) and Preston (0-5). They lost 48-25 to Parkersburg South (5-1).
Woodrow figures to be challenged by a Huntington High team averaging 8.42 yards per rush and 19.27 yards per pass completion. Senior quarterback Gavin Lochow in particular might like the sight of man-to-man coverage, as he has completed 56 of 90 passes for 971 yard. Duane Harris has 25 catches for 499 yards and nine touchdowns.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.