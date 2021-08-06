HUNTINGTON — Maxwell Wentz will remain in green.
The Huntington High School football standout committed to Dartmouth College on thursday. Wentz selected the Ivy League school in Hanover, New Hampshire, after also receiving offers from Dayton, Morehead State, several NCAA Division II programs and a preferred walk-on opportunity from Marshall.
“I took my visit at the end of June and as soon as I got there I had this feeling it was someplace special,” Wentz said. “Just the camaraderie between the players and the coaches. I talked with coach (Buddy) Teevens, the head coach, and coach (Keith) Clark, the offensive line coach, for more than an hour. They take their jobs very seriously and they care about you in all facets of your life.”
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound senior has played tackle for three seasons, but moved inside to center for 2021. He said he likes the position change and Highlanders coach Billy Seals said Wentz has performed well there in practice. Wentz’s dad, Mike, was a center at Navy.
“We felt that was where the best opportunity for him to play in college was,” Seals said of the position change. “It also was best for us. The center has to make a lot of the line calls and be able to call out pass protection and things like that. He has a lot of responsibility as a center and he’ll do a nice job there.”
Wentz certainly possesses the intelligence to play center and said he loves snapping the ball. His 4.56 grade point average attests to that and helped him gain admission to Dartmouth.
Wentz said he strongly considered all the schools that recruited him. He visited Marshall last week and was intrigued by Dayton’s late entry into the fray, but stuck with Dartmouth.
“The degree speaks for itself,” Wentz said. “Go to an Ivy League school and it puts you in a position to succeed — four years for the next 50. It wasn’t an easy decision to make. I visited Marshall last week and it was nice, it was tempting, but I talked to my family and couldn’t pass up the degree I could get at Dartmouth.”
Wentz said he likely will major in biology with an eye toward becoming a doctor or physician’s assistant.
As an eight grader, Wentz competed in a science Olympiad in Colorado and placed 16th in the nation.
“We did a thing called experimental designs,” Wentz said. “We took a set of criteria and created a lab experiment. We had to do the three trials and create the procedure to run the test. We were up against the clock. It was a lot of fun.”
College athletics is challenging enough for any students. Pursuing a medical degree at an Ivy League school is an even greater task. Wentz, though, said he’s up to it.
“They take care of you and make sure you have everything you need,” Wentz said. “The coaches meet with you weekly to make sure you have everything you need. I’m confident I can go there and do this.”
Academics were key, but football was a strong factor in Wentz’s decision. He wants to continue the game he loves and said Dartmouth is a tremendous place to do it.
“Their facilities are top notch,” Wentz said. “I’ve been to schools all over the country. Their facilities are right up there. The culture, all those coaches are there to stay. At some places the coaching staff might feel that it isn’t their place to stay, but coach Teevens said this is his dream job. You don’t have to worry about coaches going in and out and changing the culture.”
For now, though, Wentz said he’s focused on Huntington High’s season. The Highlanders went 3-6 last season as a young team playing a rugged schedule.
“Last year was disappointing,” Wentz said. “We expect to win every game. We were real young. We have a lot of returning starters. We got in our own way and beat ourselves sometimes.”
Huntington High has produced several stellar offensive linemen — Darnell Wright at Tennessee, Billy Ross at North Carolina and Marshall, Max Howell at East Tennessee State and Bryce Damous at Garden City Junior College and UAB — among others. Seals credited offensive line coach Brandon Castle for helping develop those blockers.
Seals said Wentz learned from watching Ross and Wright in particular.
“Very smart football player,” Seals said of Wentz. “Hard worker. Been a very constant kid in our program and one of our leaders. I’m excited for the opportunity he’s getting. In four or five years he’s going to walk out of Dartmouth with a degree and set himself up for a lot of success after football.