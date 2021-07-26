Two of the Tri-State’s premier linemen were selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.
Max Wentz of Huntington High and Riley Boggs of Ironton were chosen for the all-star football game.
“I’m extremely honored and blessed,” Boggs said of the invitation to play in the game.
Wentz is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound two-way tackle and center. He has scholarship offers from Dartmouth, Alderson Broaddus, Wheeling and a preferred walk-on offer from Marshall.
Boggs, a 6-2, 283-pound guard, defensive tackle, who has drawn interest from Notre Dame (Ohio) College, Towson, Elon, Pitt and Marshall.
The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl is a series of four games, Dec. 20 and Jan. 10, 2022, in Dallas; Jan. 31, 2022, in Tampa; and at a date to be determined in Los Angeles.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Cabell Midland catcher Curtis Ball visited the University of Charleston, which also offered Belfry football standout Zayne Hatfield.
Fairland basketball star Aiden Porter committed to the University of Rio Grande. Raceland softball standout Cameron Davidson committed to Shawnee State. Fairmont State offered Capital defensive back Demarcus Daniels. Union offered Paintsville defensive end Matthew Davis.
Boyd County basketball player Austin Cumpton committed to the University of Pikeville. Jackson softball standout Leah Alford committed to West Liberty University. Georgetown University offered Woodrow Wilson wide receiver Kenyan Cook. Western Kentucky offered Ashland basketball standout Colin Porter.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Grace Christian baseball player Jarred Porter was named to the National Christian Schools Athletic Association Northeast Super Regional team.
Bryan England resigned at St. Albans boys basketball coach to spend more time with his family. Hurricane track and cross country coach Eric Cooper resigned to spend more time with his family. St. Marys girls basketball coach Howard Meeks resigned to become the school’s athletic director.
Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy was named the Tri-State Youth Golf Association player of the year for the second time. Parkersburg Catholic will not field a football team this season. The Northeast Kentucky All-Star baseball game is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Raceland High School.
Former Tolsia boys basketball coach Todd Maynard is the new boys coach at Huntington St. Joe. Cabell Midland golfer Cameron Jarvis finished eighth in a field of 150 golfers in the U.S. Kinds World Teen Tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Jarvis shot 75-76-69 — 220 to finish 4-over par.
Former Ashland basketball star Bob Lynch was inducted into the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Taylor Bartrum, son of Marshall assistant football coach Mike Bartrum and a standout volleyball and basketball player, has enrolled at Boyd County High School, transferring from a school in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.