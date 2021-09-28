Enjoy the Tri-State’s trusted news source
FOR FREE September 27 – October 3.


SUBSCRIBE

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

DONATE TO LOCAL JOURNALISM

20210929-hds-wvrankings.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington High's Kahlief Tye Jr. breaks up a pass intended for Cabell Midland's Chandler Schmidt (23) as Amari Felder (7) looks on during a high school football game Sept. 10 at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.

 SHOLTEN SINGER The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High remained atop Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football rankings Tuesday.

The Highlanders (5-0, 14.2 points) are ranked No. 1 heading into Friday's 7:30 p.m. home game with No. 8 Spring Valley (4-1, 10.6). 

The top 16 teams in each classification qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight awarded a home game.

Cabell Midland (4-11, 11.0) takes a No. 7 ranking into its 7:30 p.m. game Friday at No. 22 Oak Hill (2-3, 4.4). No. 19 Hurricane (2-3, 4.8) plays at No. 18 Parkersburg (2-3, 5.6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Lincoln County (3-2, 7.2) heads to Raceland (4-1) Friday with a No. 14 ranking. 

Jefferson (5-0, 13.4) is second in Class AAA. Martinsburg (5-0, 13.4) is third, followed in the top six by University (5-0, 12.8), Princeton (3-0, 12.0), and Bridgeport (4-0, 11.15).

Greenbrier East (3-1, 9.75) is 10th, defending state champion South Charleston (3-1, 9.5) 11th, Parkersburg South (3-2, 8.0) 12th, Brooke (2-1, 7.33) 13th, Spring Mills (2-2, 7.0) 15th and Woodrow Wilson (2-2, 6.25) 16th.

Keyser (3-0, 11.67) tops Class AA, one point ahead of Lincoln (3-0). Herbert Hoover (5-0, 10.6) is third, followed in the top eight by Independence (2-0, 10.0), Poca (3-0, 9.67), Frankfort (4-1, 9.4), Point Pleasant (4-1, 9.0) and Scott (4-1, 8.0). Nicholas County (3-1, 8.0) is ninth, Liberty-Raleigh (2-1, 7.0) 10th and Roane County (3-1, 6.25) 11th. Winfield (3-2, 6.2) is No. 12, followed by Clay County (2-1, 6.0), Robert C. Byrd (2-2, 5.75), Logan (3-2, 5.6) and North Marion (1-1, 5.5). Wayne (2-3, 3.0) is 23rd.

In Class A, East Hardy (4-0, 8.75) is No. 1, followed by Cameron, Doddridge County, Trinity Christian, Madonna, Ritchie County, Gilmer County, Moorefield, Sherman, Clay-Battelle, Greenbrier West, Williamstown, Wheeling Central, Van, Pocahontas County and Man. Buffalo (1-2, 3.0) is 24th, Wahama (1-3, 1.5) 36th and Tolsia (0-3, 0.0) 40th.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you