Huntington High's Kahlief Tye Jr. breaks up a pass intended for Cabell Midland's Chandler Schmidt (23) as Amari Felder (7) looks on during a high school football game Sept. 10 at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High remained atop Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football rankings Tuesday.
The Highlanders (5-0, 14.2 points) are ranked No. 1 heading into Friday's 7:30 p.m. home game with No. 8 Spring Valley (4-1, 10.6).
The top 16 teams in each classification qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight awarded a home game.
Cabell Midland (4-11, 11.0) takes a No. 7 ranking into its 7:30 p.m. game Friday at No. 22 Oak Hill (2-3, 4.4). No. 19 Hurricane (2-3, 4.8) plays at No. 18 Parkersburg (2-3, 5.6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Lincoln County (3-2, 7.2) heads to Raceland (4-1) Friday with a No. 14 ranking.
Jefferson (5-0, 13.4) is second in Class AAA. Martinsburg (5-0, 13.4) is third, followed in the top six by University (5-0, 12.8), Princeton (3-0, 12.0), and Bridgeport (4-0, 11.15).
Greenbrier East (3-1, 9.75) is 10th, defending state champion South Charleston (3-1, 9.5) 11th, Parkersburg South (3-2, 8.0) 12th, Brooke (2-1, 7.33) 13th, Spring Mills (2-2, 7.0) 15th and Woodrow Wilson (2-2, 6.25) 16th.
Keyser (3-0, 11.67) tops Class AA, one point ahead of Lincoln (3-0). Herbert Hoover (5-0, 10.6) is third, followed in the top eight by Independence (2-0, 10.0), Poca (3-0, 9.67), Frankfort (4-1, 9.4), Point Pleasant (4-1, 9.0) and Scott (4-1, 8.0). Nicholas County (3-1, 8.0) is ninth, Liberty-Raleigh (2-1, 7.0) 10th and Roane County (3-1, 6.25) 11th. Winfield (3-2, 6.2) is No. 12, followed by Clay County (2-1, 6.0), Robert C. Byrd (2-2, 5.75), Logan (3-2, 5.6) and North Marion (1-1, 5.5). Wayne (2-3, 3.0) is 23rd.
In Class A, East Hardy (4-0, 8.75) is No. 1, followed by Cameron, Doddridge County, Trinity Christian, Madonna, Ritchie County, Gilmer County, Moorefield, Sherman, Clay-Battelle, Greenbrier West, Williamstown, Wheeling Central, Van, Pocahontas County and Man. Buffalo (1-2, 3.0) is 24th, Wahama (1-3, 1.5) 36th and Tolsia (0-3, 0.0) 40th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.