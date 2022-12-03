Huntington's Zah Jackson (5) rushes up the field as the Highlanders take on Parkersburg South in the Class AAA West Virginia Super Six Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
WHEELING -- Another shiny, green and gold state championship sign -- the first for football -- soon will adorn the hill along Highlander Way leading to Huntington High School.
Second-seeded Huntington (13-1) ascended to the mountaintop of West Virginia high school football Saturday when it defeated No. 1 seed Parkersburg South 28-3 in the Class AAA state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.
The Highlanders, led by Wayne Harris' 12 tackles and an interception, held in check a Patriots offense that averaged 58 points per game. Huntington's offense rushed for 322 yards on 41 carries, with player of the game Zah Jackson gaining 165 on 15 carries.
"Just relax and play ball," Highlanders coach Billy Seals said of what he told his defense. "Relax and play the next snap and keep them out of the end zone. We've been a defense first team since I've been here, and we always will be."
The Patriots took a 3-0 lead on a 20-yard field goal by Miciah Jones late in the first quarter. South moved the ball after that, but couldn't penetrate the goal line for the first time since a 39-0 loss to John Marshall on Sept. 25, 2020.
Huntington, meanwhile, reeled off 28 consecutive points, three on touchdowns by D'Edrick Graves. The first TD by the 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior running back came on a 7-yard pass from Gavin Lochow with 18 seconds left in the first half. Jonny Aya-Ay's extra point gave the Highlanders a 7-3 lead.
The stunner came with 1:35 left in the third quarter when Jackson took a handoff on a jet sweep right, cut back, juked linebacker Turner Garretson and outran three defenders 77 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-3.
"That safety was on me, but I saw open field, and I just ran," Jackson said of the touchdown run. "I was most definitely tired after that, but we got the touchdown."
The play took much of the air out of an already frustrated South squad. The Patriots committed 75 yards in penalties in a 16-play stretch of the third quarter, stymying drives and pumping up the Highlanders. South finished with 15 penalties for 135 yards. Huntington was flagged four times for 24 yards.
When the Patriots weren't stopping themselves, the Highlanders were reining them in. Huntington limited Robert Shockey, a 2,600-yard passer, to 81 yards on a sunny, but windy, afternoon.
"We read all week in the newspapers about Parkersburg South's offense," Seals said, adding that the reporting motivated the Highlanders.
Graves added touchdown runs of 6 and 12 yards in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. The last touchdown was set up by Jordan Price's sack and caused a fumble recovered by Gavin Adkins at the Huntington 25. South went from possibly pulling within 21-11 to no hope.
An early goal line stand by South was reminiscent of Huntington's 62-21 loss to Martinsburg a year earlier, when the Bulldogs used a stop at the 1-yard line to change momentum and take over the game. The Highlanders said such a calamity wasn't going to happen again.
"Just don't give up," Jackson said of his team's attitude after failing to score when Garretson knocked down a pass on fourth-and-goal from the 3. "Last year, we gave up after that. This time we kept going. We worked hard, and we scored."
The state title is the first in the history of Huntington High, old or new. The new HHS is the result of a 1996 consolidation of old Huntingotn High and Huntington East. The championship is the first in football for a team from Huntington since Vinson beat Keyser 14-13 for the Class A title in 1957. It's the first for a team from Cabell County since Barboursville defeated Benwood 27-0 in the Class A championship game in 1953.
Seals led the Highlanders to state finals in 2013 and 2021, losing to Martinsburg each time.
"It's good to get one," Seals said. "It's been a long time coming."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
