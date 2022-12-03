The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WHEELING -- Another shiny, green and gold state championship sign -- the first for football -- soon will adorn the hill along Highlander Way leading to Huntington High School.

Second-seeded Huntington (13-1) ascended to the mountaintop of West Virginia high school football Saturday when it defeated No. 1 seed Parkersburg South 28-3 in the Class AAA state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

