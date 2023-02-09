HUNTINGTON – This win for Huntington High came with a perk.
The Highlanders pulled away to defeat South Charleston, 59-45, Thursday night at the Archer-Lucas Gymnasium. The win puts them in the Mountain State Athletic Conference title game on Feb. 18 against George Washington in South Charleston.
GW is the only team to beat Huntington in league play. That verdict was 86-83 for the Patriots in double overtime on their floor on Jan. 10.
“This feels great,” Huntington’s Gavin Lochow said. “We knew if we won, we’d get a chance to play GW.”
“Looking forward to it,” Huntington’s Mikey Johnson said. “We did know what was at stake.”
Johnson scored 10 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth period. His final basket was a thunderous slam just before the horn sounded.
“I wanted to take it,” Johnson said. “Everybody looks forward to seeing me dunk.”
Johnson had another double-double as he pulled down 15 rebounds.
Even more special was the defense the Highlanders (15-3) put on the Black Eagles -- a far cry from Monday, when Parkersburg South rolled past Huntington, 98-84, in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University in Institute.
“That’s what we focused on since that game,” Lochow said of defense. “Gave up 98. Can’t do that. Not going to go far that way.”
“Defense was our focus,” Johnson said. “Wanted to make sure we played up to par. Came out hard from the start.”
South Charleston (12-6) scored the first five points of the game. From that point, the night belonged to the Highlanders.
Jaylen Motley had two 3-pointers for the Highlanders, who led 12-11 after one. Lochow scored the final seven points of the second period to put the home team up 28-18 at the break.
Lochow and Motley each netted 13 points.
Nas’Jaih Jones led South Charleston with 16 points. Christian Goebel added 10, all in the second half.
Huntington coach Ty Holmes was happy to see his team rebound from Monday’s setback.
“Gave away too many points,” Holmes said. “Defense was our focus. We’re too quick and athletic not to guard. I guess we proved today we can guard. We played well as a team.”
Now it’s time to think about the rematch with George Washington. This one comes on a neutral floor.
“This is a good conference,” Holmes said of the MSAC. “It’s good to make the championship game against the only team to beat you in your conference.”
Before that, Huntington has a home game Saturday against Fairland. Tip is 7 p.m.
South Charleston’s next game is Monday at home against Wesley Christian. Start time is 6 p.m.
Prior to the game, the Highlanders recognized guard Duane Johnson for going over 1,000 points for his career.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 11 7 9 18 – 45: Jones 16, Smith 8, Brown 2, Goebel 10, Kellum 7, Williams 2.
