PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South baseball celebrated Senior Night for three of its players.
The game between the lines, however, went in favor of a Huntington ballclub making the trip to Parkersburg for the second time in three nights.
At Hank Greenburg Field on Thursday, starting pitcher Ryan Ramey gave the Highlanders a steady 6 1/3 innings and allowed just three runs as Huntington handed the Patriots their third straight loss, 5-3.
“We didn’t make plays defensively, which is something we have struggled with this year,” Parkersburg South (9-12) coach Matt Emerick said. “We hit well for the most part. We just need to get more timely hits with runners in scoring position.”
South starter Parker Vannoy and reliever Dylan Holliday did not allow a walk. Vannoy tossed four innings of four-run baseball and took the loss.
The difference boiled down to producing with runners in scoring position. Of their 13 opportunities, South came through with three hits, which resulted in two runs. Huntington made its nine RISP at-bats count with five hits. Three hits occurred in a three-run second inning which put the Highlanders in front to stay at 3-1.
Five Highlanders drove in a run, including Jonathon Jackson, who went 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and a stolen base. Huntington’s Carson Carter was 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and two runs scored, while Colson Parker accounted for two of the Highlanders’ 11 hits.
After losing a close call on Monday to Spring Valley, Huntington (10-10) extended its winning streak to three games.
“It’s been a long week,” Huntington coach John Dennison said. “The road trip we have had the past three days — I am very proud of the boys. Today, we kind of felt being tired. We looked being tired, but I am proud of them for hanging on and pulling this one out.”
South scored the game’s first run in the home half of the first inning. After a one-out walk to Holliday, Bentley Kinzer tripled to center field. Ramey received an early visit from the coaching staff after hitting a batter with two outs in the second inning then starting the next batter with two straight balls. Ramey recovered and induced a ground ball for the third out.
The Huntington bullpen started to show life in South’s half of the fourth inning after back-to-back, one-out singles from Cayden Mackey and Carter Mclain. Ramey limited the damage to just one run in the inning as the Patriots cut the deficit to 4-2.
Ramey again came through in the clutch in the fifth inning. Mackey doubled with one out and Mclain’s single put runners at the corners. The Huntington right-hander retired the next two batters on infield outs.
“Ramey has been very consistent for us all year,” Dennison said. “He has kept us in every ball game he has pitched. We have actually let him down a couple of times where he lost his win. We are 10-10, and a large part is because of his preparation and the focus on the games he pitches.”
After Huntington extended the lead to 5-2, Ramey didn’t have an answer in the bottom of the seventh inning. Iain Perry tripled with one out and Holliday followed with an RBI double. Dylan Burton was Huntington’s next man up and set down the final two Patriot hitters on a grounder to short then a pop out to the third baseman as he registered the save.
HUNTINGTON 030 100 1 — 5 11 0
PARK. SOUTH 100 100 1 — 3 10 0
WP: Ryan Ramey 6.1IP 12H 3R 2BB 2SO
SAVE: Dylan Burton 0.2IP 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 0SO
LP: Parker Vannoy 4IP 8H 4R 4ER 0BB 2SO
Dylan Holliday 3IP 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 2SO
Huntington: Jonathon Jackson 2-4, 2B, run, RBI, SB; Colson Parker 2-4, RBI; Brian Anderson 1-4, 2B; Tayveon Wilson 2-3, 3B, run; Carson Carter 2-3, 2B, 2 runs; RBI, SB; Patrick Henson 2-3, RBI; Jaxon Hatfield RBI
South: Iain Perry 2-4, 3B, run, SB; Dylan Holliday 2-2, 2B, run, RBI; Bentley Kinzer 1-4, 3B, RBI; Cayden Mackey 2-3, 2B, run; Carter McLain 2-3, Eli Davis 1-2, RBI