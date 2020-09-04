HUNTINGTON — The 2020 calendar year has been enough to age anyone five years with all the ups and downs in the world.
Huntington High coach Billy Seals is actually hoping that’s the case in a football sense for his program.
Seals’ team is full of youth as he has only a handful of seniors at his disposal as the 2020 team gets its season started against Hurricane on Sept. 4.
“We’re a very young football team,” Seals said. “We’ve got 10 seniors on the entire roster of 78 guys. Some have played significant guys for us, but our young guys have got to continue to come along.”
Seals said his sophomore and junior classes have plenty of talent, but those players are going to have to emerge into prominent roles as 2020 gets started.
The Highlanders’ veteran coach did not mince words.
After one of few losing seasons in Seals’ tenure, he wants those young players to challenge some of the older veterans for their positions and get the team back on the plus-side of the win column at season’s end.
“We want those young guys to push those old guys and compete because I have no problem playing a young guy if he’s just as good as a senior or junior,” Seals said. “Everyone has to earn it. No spot is going to be given, so they have to strap up and go to work.”
That point was especially made after the Highlanders’ scrimmage against Poca — one in which he felt like the older players went through the motions while the young guys came in and put in work.
Some of the younger faces that could end up making an impact include freshman Curtis Jones — a speedy and sizable freshman that was impressive in live action.
Other young players who are battling for significant time include quarterbacks Gavin Lochow and Dakota Dingess — both sophomores — and running back Amari Felder, who is also just a sophomore.
With so much youth, the older guys who have been in the mix for two and three years are pivotal to the leadership aspect.
Players such as tight end and defensive lineman Eli Archer, lineman Max Wentz and running back and defensive back Devin Jackson are guys who are going to play both ways and serve as coaches on the field.
“We don’t have many of those guys, so we are going to need them to step up,” Seals said. “And they can’t just talk about it. They have to walk that walk and be that example every day.”
Jackson is a player who will also see time carrying the football while leading the back end of the defense.
Seals said his demeanor and confidence are aspects that need to bleed into the rest of the team, but it needs to be utilized correctly.
“He plays with a lot of enthusiasm and he’s very confident in himself and his abilities,” Seals said. “Hopefully, some of our guys feed off of him. Devin’s definitely the leader of our team. If you take him and Eli, those two guys have played a lot of varsity snaps.”
Another returnee who has seen success on the field is Noah Waynick, who will be at wide receiver and in the defensive backfield.
Clarence Rodgers is another older impact guy that Seals is excited to see. Rodgers came into the program after moving from Michigan and will join Felder, James Safford and others in the running back mix.
Safford is another one of those key two-way guys who will likely see work at linebacker, along with Tyrees Smith, who started eight games at the spot last year.
Seals said one weapon that he’s looking forward to seeing on Friday nights is freshman kicker Johnny Aya-Ya, whom Seals thinks could be among the program’s best.
The offensive front is still a work in progress and Seals said many of those guys need to step up into their roles to enable the team to reach the levels that Seals is hoping in 2020.
Seals pointed to guys such as James Scott and Josh Pauley as players who have potential to boost that offensive front.
The overall youth movement is one that Seals has been through before, and it paid dividends to the team’s future. He said that 2020 would be no different as the team would learn on the go while competing against some of the state’s best in the MSAC.
“We don’t care who steps up,” Seals said. “We’re going to line up with our best and play their best and get better along the way. We look forward to seeing what this team can do.”