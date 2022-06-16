Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics:
Few athletes make such as impressive performance at such a young age, but sophomore Gracie Hightower was spectacular last season at West Virginia Wesleyan. The former Cabell Midland High School softball star led the Bobcats in batting with a .401 average, at bats (2-2) hits (81), runs (41) and triples (2). She was 9 for 9 in stolen base attempts and started all 57 games. Hightower drove in 20 runs and smacked eight doubles in earning NCAA Division II All-Atlantic Region and All-Mountain East Conference honors.
Hightower, whose brother Kyle was a redshirt freshman on the baseball team, was one of several local players competing at the Buckhannan, West Virginia, school. Here's a look at some others who played this spring:
Noah Birthisel, Hurricane H.S., baseball. A redshirt senior, Birthisel appeared in six games and batted .063. He drove in two runs.
Eli Brogan, Lincoln County H.S., baseball. A freshman, Brogan was 0-5 with an 11.16 earned run average.
Hunter Eplin, Cabell Midland H.S., baseball. A sophomore pitcher/infielder, Eplin went 2-4 with a 9.66 ERA on the mound. He struck out 24 and walked 19 in 31 1/3 innings. At the plate, Eplin started 15 games and hit .214.
Sam Ingram, Winfield H.S., baseball. A junior utility player, Ingram hit one home run and knocked in 18 runs. He stole 10 bases in 11 attempts and swatted seven doubles.
Taylor Swartz, Meigs H.S., softball. The junior catcher/infielder batted .290 with eight home runs and 43 runs batted in this season, starting all 57 games. She slugged .477 and reached base at a .350 clip.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
