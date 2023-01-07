HUNTINGTON — A man with coaching experience in the college and professional ranks is the new football coach at Huntington St. Joe High School.
Adam Hill, who coached with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Bandits of the XFL, Huntington High, Spring Valley and Ravenswood, will lead the upstart program. The Irish expect to begin junior varsity play this fall and varsity play in 2024.
Hill, a former Marshall University player from Ripley, West Virginia, also coached at Howard Blake High School in Tampa, Florida. He was an assistant at Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio, last season.
“It’s been a long road,” Hill said. “I’ve had some good stops and bad luck. The Lord has a plan, though, before we do.”
Hill was set to join a pro team when COVID-19 hit and scrapped the plan. Hill returned to help at Ravenswood, where his son Wes was a two-time all-stater.
He’s the inventor of the Versaboard, a device that helps offensive linemen set their feet when blocking.
“We’ll be patient with the varsity program,” Hill said. “We’re not going to play for a year-and-a-half. We’ll coach the coaches and make the middle school team competitive.”
St. Joe hired Phil Walker Jr. as middle school coach. Walker has experience at Fairland and Hurricane high schools, as well as West Virginia State.
Hill said he learned from former KCU coach Dane Damron to “make big time where you are,” meaning rather than strive for bigger jobs, make the most of where a coach is.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Hill said. “I thank (St. Joe athletic director) Todd Maynard and Dr. (Carol) Templeton, St. Joe’s principal.”
Maynard said he is thrilled with the hiring.
“We’re very blessed to have coach Hill,” Maynard said. “I f he can’t get it done, I don’t know who can.”
Huntington St. Joe hasn’t fielded a football team since World War II.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
