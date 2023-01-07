The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A man with coaching experience in the college and professional ranks is the new football coach at Huntington St. Joe High School.

Adam Hill, who coached with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Bandits of the XFL, Huntington High, Spring Valley and Ravenswood, will lead the upstart program. The Irish expect to begin junior varsity play this fall and varsity play in 2024.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you