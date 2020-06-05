Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Ashland’s Emma Hill and Lawrence County’s Eden Webb are local girls named to the Kentucky all-state tennis team, selected by the state’s coaches association.

The team usually is determined by players’ finishes in the state tournament, but since that event was canceled because ofthe COVID-19 pandemic, 16 automatic qualifier berths, one per region, were used to select the team.

The Miss Tennis Kentucky award was won by Sophia Shiben of McCracken County. Mr. Tennis Kentucky is Michael Chou from Louisville Trinity. They were selected by the KYHSTCA board from coaches’ nominees.

Hill signed to play at Georgetown College.

