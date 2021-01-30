FLATWOODS, Ky. -- Aubrey Hill scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Russell (3-1) to a 68-52 victory over Wheelersburg (14-2) Saturday afternoon in a battle of Tri-State girls high school basketball powers.
Shaalyn Steele scored 21 points for the Red Devils. Lexie Rucker led the Pirates with 17 points.
PEEBLES 62, FAIRLAND 57: The Indians built a nine-point lead and held off the visiting Dragons.
Peebles (15-1 and ranked fifth in Division IV) broke a 32-32 halftime tie with a 18-9 third-quarter run, then held off a charge by Fairland (15-2 and ranked 11th in Division III).
Jacey Justice, a 2,000-point career scorer who has signed with Western Carolina, led the Indians with 26 points. Lily Gray scored 14 and Payton Johnson 10. Emma Marshall paced the Dragons with 23 points. Bree Allen scored 18 points and Kylee Bruce 11.
FAIRLAND 14 18 9 16 -- 57: Marshall 23, Bruce 11, Allen 18, Hinkle 5, Barnitz 0, Brumfield 0, Howard 0, Taylor 0.
PEEBLES 19 13 18 12 -- 62: Moore 4, Justice 26, Cobb 8, Johnson 10, Gray 14, Workman 0, Nickols 0.
BOYD COUNTY 73, ASHLAND 40: The Lions (6-0) outscored the Kittens 33-11 in the second quarter on their way to a victory in Summit, Kentucky.
Hannah Roberts led Boyd County with 17 points. Harley Paynter scored 14 points, Bailey Rucker 13 and Audrey Biggs 10. Carley Cullop paced Ashland (6-3) with 13 points. Khia Robinson scored 10.
ASHLAND 7 11 9 13 -- 40: Cullop 13, L. Wallenfelz 5, Sellars 6, Rakes 1, C. Wallenfelz 5, Robinson 10, Stevens 0.
BOYD COUNTY 22 33 9 9 -- 73: Whitmore 0, Rucker 13, Paynter 14, Biggs 10, Roberts 17, Caldwell 6, Opell 3, Moore 0, Neese 2, Christian 2, Woods 0, Stewart 4, Jordan 2.
COAL GROVE 59, HUNTINGTON-ROSS 55: Addi Dillow scored 23 points and Kaleigh Murphy 19 as the Hornets held off the Huntsmen in Coal Grove, Ohio.
Aillison Basye led Huntington-Ross with 31 points.
WHEELERSBURG 68, WAVERLY 30: The Pirates extended their Southern Ohio Conference winning streak to 41 games with a rout of the visiting Tigers.
Senior Kaylee Darnell led Wheelersburg (14-1 overall, 13-0 SOC) with 17 points. Madison Whittaker came off the bench to score 16 points. Reserves Macee Eaton and Lexie Rucker scored 10 points each as all 15 players on the roster saw game action. Alaina Keeney scored 11. Kelli Stewart paced Waverly (12-4, 8-4) with six points.
WAVERLY 7 10 10 3 -- 30: Stewart 6, Knight 2, Crabtree 0. Rhoads 3, Marshall 0, Little 3, Tackett 5, Cooper 2, Thompson 6, Carter 3.
WHEELERSBURG 21 16 14 17 -- 68: Kallner 8, Whittaker 16, Coriell 0, Jolly 0, Kennard 2, Charles 0, Tilley 0, Keeney 11, Hamilton 0, Darnell 17, Heimbach 4, Walker 4, Rucker 6, Eaton 0, Jones 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 68, AUGUSTA 46: Bell Sparks scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the visiting Royals improved to 8-4 and won their third in a row.
Baylee Trimble scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Gabby Karle scored 15 points, snatched seven rebounds and issued seven assists. Reagan Tackett led the Panthers (2-6) with 19 points.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 16 13 21 18 -- 68: Sparks 19, Stephens 6, Trimble 21, Karle 13, VanKeuren 3, Newll 6, Wright 0.
AUGUSTA 14 7 6 19 -- 46: R. Tackett 19, L. Tackett 3, YToung 5, Wene 0, Bradford 0, Hinson 10, Jones 3, Fields 0, Kiskaden 0, Jett 0, Brooks 6.
FAIRVIEW 55, ST. PATRICK 28: Jaxon Manning scored 22 points to help the Eagles (2-7) beat the host Shamrock (1-11) in Maysville, Kentucky.
Steven Day scored 10 points for Fairview, which outscored St. Patrick 34-13 in the second half. Chase Walton led the Shamrock with 14 points.
FAIRVIEW 9 12 22 12 -- 55: Manning 22, Day 10, Caldwell 9, Johnson 6, Terry 4, Shannon 4, Harper 0, Muncy 0, Tucker 0, Adams 0, Sparks 0, Mills 0.
MAYSVILLE ST. PATRICK 7 8 12 1 -- 28: Walton 14, Swanger 6, Rouch 3, Fields 3, Tanner 2, Briseno 0.
Boys
GREENUP COUNTY 49, SYMMES VALLEY 47: Carson Sammons made two free throws with 1 second to play to lift the Musketeers (4-6) over the Vikings (5-8) at the Greenhouse in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Beau Parker scored 14 points, eight in the fourth quarter, for Greenup County, which forced a turnover with 4.8 seconds remaining to set up the winning free throw. Parker's foul shot with 18 seconds left tied the game at 47-47.
GALLIA ACADEMY 54, PORTSMOUTH 42: Isaac Clary, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound sophomore center, scored 16 points and snared 18 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (6-6 overall, 4-5 Ohio Valley Conference) to a triumph over the Trojans (5-6, 3-3) in Centenary, Ohio.
Clary grabbed 10 offensive rebounds as Gallia Academy held a 46-23 edge in that statistic.
Mile Shipp paced Portsmouth with 16 points.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: High school basketball games postponed on Saturday included Symmes Valley at Northwest boys, Portsmouth Notre Dame at River Valley boys, and Gallia Academy at Portsmouth girls.
Ashland's girls basketball game with Menifee County was canceled because of a death in the Menifee County program.