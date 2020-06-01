ASHLAND — Calvin Hinchman, 22, of Huntington made a hole in one Sunday at the Bellefonte Country Club.
Hinchman used an 8-iron to ace the par-3, 175-yard seventh hole. Casey Hinchman, Craig Hinchman and Jenny Hinchman witnessed the shot.
Scragg, 11 others qualify for WV Open
HURRICANE, W.Va. — David Scragg of Poca, West Virginia, shot even-par 72 Monday to take medalist honors at the second statewide qualifier for the 87th West Virginia Open Championship at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.
The top 12 players from the 38-player field qualified. Brandon Steele of South Charleston was runner-up at 1-over. Chris Bohach of Ona shot 2-over to place third. Steve Ross of Huntington was fourth at 3-over, followed by Drew Call of Charleston and Jeff McGraw of Princeton, West Virginia, tied for fifth at 4-over.
A quartet of players — Wyatt Burgess of Hurricane, West Virginia; Clayton Thomas of Proctorville, Ohio; and Anderson Goldman and Chase Wolfe of Charleston — tied for seventh at 5-over. Brian Myers of Hurricane and Mike Keiffer of Scott Depot, West Virginia, tied for 11th at 6-over.
There was a playoff for the two alternate positions and Bobby Waker and Tyler Patterson took those spots.
The next qualifier will be played Wednesday at The Resort at Glade Springs Cobb Course, and the championship will be held June 23-25 at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia. Other qualifiers include Cacapon State Park and Riverside Golf Club.