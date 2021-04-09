HUNTINGTON -- Jim Hinkle continues to pile up honor scores for the 2020-21 season, reeling off games of 258-300-247 for an 805 series in the Jacks & Jills Industrial Management League at Strike Zone Bowling Center. That's Hinkle's sixth perfect game and fourth 800 for the season. Overall, he's shot 23 300s and 18 800 series.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.