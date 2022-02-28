Tomi Hinkle smiled broadly as she pulled the tape off her ankles Friday night in the Fairland High School girls basketball locker room in Waverly, Ohio.
Hinkle had just scored 24 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer, to rally the third-seeded Dragons to a 50-47 victory over No. 2 seed Eastern-Brown in the Division III Region 11 Southeast District 2 championship game. But that's just part of the reason for Hinkle's grin.
The junior guard also scored her 1,000th career point at 4:18 of the third quarter of the game. Because it was a tournament contest, play wasn't stopped to acknowledge the feat, as it would have been in the regular season. The public address announcer, though, recognized Hinkle after the contest and Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby and coach Jon Buchanan awarded her the game ball. Hinkle passed her cousin, former Fairland and Marshall softball star Carrie Hinkle Roland, to move into ninth place on Fairland's all-time girls scoring list.
The feat capped a tremendous week for Hinkle, who was offered a full scholarship to play basketball at the University of Rio Grande.
If anyone can rival Hinkle's week, it's Brayden Hammond, who recorded one of the more spectacular nights of boys high school basketball ever in the Tri-State last week. The South Gallia senior guard scored a program record 48 points in a 72-67 loss to Waterford in Mercerville, Ohio. During the game, Hammond also became the Rebels' all-time leading scorer, finishing with 1,203 points, and also set the South Gallia career rebounding record with 1,012.
Hinkle and Hammond were two of several local standouts and teams to put up fantastic numbers in the last week.
Former Huntington High basketball star Tavion Dunn-Martin scored a program-record 43 points for Florida Gulf Coast in an 82-72 victory over Liberty. He scored 32 of the Eagles' 37 points in the second half.
Boyd County's girls basketball team won its seventh consecutive 64th District championship. The Lions and Ashland have met for the district title 15 consecutive years, with Boyd County winning eight. Greenup County's girls basketball team went 18-10, winning its most games since 1999.
Russell's girls basketball team won its seventh consecutive 63rd District title. Raceland's girls basketball team and Russell's boys basketball teams won their first district titles since 2012. Wahama's girls basketball team led Hannan 27-0 at halftime of a sectional game last week.
Former Huntington High girls basketball star Jordyn Dawson, now a senior at Akron, ranks ninth in NCAA Division I in scoring at 22.2 points per game. She leads the Mid-American Conference with 7.9 defensive rebounds and 3.05 steals per contest. Poca boys basketball coach Allen Osborne won his 700th game.
Sugar Creek Christian Academy girls basketball star Ailah Dorofeev scored her 1,000th career point and became the program's all-time leading scorer Friday in a victory over Hillsboro Christian. Poca's boys basketball team has won 20 consecutive games.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Local high school student-athletes continued to receive considerable attention from college programs. Here's an update on some of them:
Signings: Wayne offensive lineman Austin Richards (Bethany); Fairland defensive end Casey Hudson (University of Charleston); Boyd County volleyball player Morgan Lewis (Transylvania); Lucasville Valley kicker Chase Ruby (Olivet Nazarene); former Fairland student and current Fairfield Union golfer Sydney Belville (Muskingum).
Offers: Hinkle and Fairland sophomore Bree Allen each received a full scholarship offer from the University of Rio Grande, which also offered Cabell Midland guard Jayda Allie. Cabell Midland linebacker Cannon Lewis and George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (Eastern Kentucky).
Rock Hill running back Owen Hankins (Kentucky Christian); Alexander boys basketball guard Kyler D'Augustino (Rio Grande).
Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes (Memphis); Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (West Liberty); Lincoln County girls basketball stars Avery Lucas (Northern Vermont-Lyndon, Bethany) and Kenley Kveton (Bethany).
Commitments: Coal Grove softball catcher Katie Deeds (Alice Lloyd); Hurricane defensive back JT James (Ohio Wesleyan); and Winfield basketball player Seth Shilot (University of Charleston).
VISITS: Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow (Gardner-Webb), defensive lineman Donovan Garrett, defensive back Zah Zah Jackson, running back Amari Felder and offensive lineman Robby Martin (Eastern Kentucky); Cabell Midland quarterback Ryan Wolfe (Eastern Kentucky); Wayne basketball star Brooke Adkins (East Tennessee State); Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary (Marshall).
Invitations to visit: Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse (Murray State) and running back Curtis Jones (Eastern Kentucky); Felder (Marshall, Appalachian State); Fairland defensive back Steeler Leep (Dartmouth);
Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Marshall, Dartmouth, Princeton) and wide receiver Ty Perkins (Wisconsin, Boston College); Hurricane linebacker Lucas Rippetoe (Eastern Kentucky).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Spring Valley retired basketball jersey No. 22 worn by C.J. Meredith, who plays at the University of Charleston. George Washington all-state guard Finley Lohan has returned from an injury. Mick Osborne is the new head softball coach at Spring Valley.
Former Capital defensive back Breece Hoff said he is transferring from New Hampshire. Greater Beckley Christian's boys basketball team was forced to forfeit 11 victories because of reportedly using ineligible players. South Point won the Ohio Valley Conference girls bowling championship.
Wayne boys basketball coach Sam Cochenour retired. Fairland's boys powerlifting team won the Southeast Regional championship Saturday at Coal Grove. Former Ironton football star and Marshall player and coach Mark Snyder has joined the Houston Gamblers of the USFL as an assistant coach.
Former Boyd County basketball star Charity Shears scored her 1,000th career point at West Virginia State. Former Wheelersburg basketball star Tanner Holden of Wright State was named to the All-Horizon League first team after scoring 19.9 points per game.