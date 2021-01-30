ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Carrie Hinkle is one of the more-legendary athletes in not only Fairland High School history, but in southern Ohio.
Now, her cousin Tomi is living up to the precedent set by Carrie, a former Marshall University softball star. Tomi, however, is doing so on the basketball court.
The younger Hinkle, a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard, is averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.7 assists per game in helping the Dragons to a 15-1 record, including an 11-1 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference, where Fairland shares the lead with Coal Grove. Hinkle has contributed greatly to the Dragons being ranked 11th in the Ohio Associated Press Division III poll.
Heralded as a star in the making since buddy league, Hinkle started as a freshman and averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 assists for a 13-11 team. Hinkle said she and her squad have improved tremendously this season, despite being young.
“Last year we didn’t play as much as a team as we should have,” said Hinkle, who has drawn comparisons to Portsmouth Notre Dame senior all-state guard Ava Hassel. “This year we’re playing more as a team, passing the ball a lot, talking, communicating. It’s amazing the difference.”
Hinkle, also a cousin of former Fairland great Emily Chapman, who stars at Cedarville University, said she is more comfortable as a sophomore.
“I’ve gotten a lot better,” Hinkle said. “My freshman year I was nervous and I’d hold back. This year I’ve gotten a lot better with that.”
Fairland coach Jon Buchanan, who has sent scores of players to the college ranks, said Hinkle goes from one end of the floor to the other better than any player in his program.
“That’s saying a lot considering the number of college players I’ve been able to coach here,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan agreed that Hinkle’s improvement is evident.
“Tomi has really evolved her game this season,” Buchanan said. “She’s much more aggressive on both ends of the floor. Her speed with the ball and ability to go end to end are impressive.”
Hinkle, just as was Carrie, is competitive. She said she sometimes tries to do too much, but is learning to rely on a group of talented teammates that includes freshmen Bree Allen (13.3 points, 7.5 rebounds per game) and Kylee Bruce (5.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots), and sophomore Reece Barnitz (7.2 points), while learning from seniors Emma Marshall (9.1 points, 4.4 assists, 3.5 steals), Kirsten Orsbon, Ohio Valley University commit Libby Judge, Ali Penix and Katie Brumfield. Hinkle also credited Buchanan and the rest of her coaches for her improvement.
Hinkle’s speed is apparent, but she says her strength is, well, her strength, not that she’s satisfied with it.
“I like to work out a lot,” Hinkle said. “I’ve gotten a lot stronger than I was last year. Even though I still miss some layups. Finishing is what I need to work on and get stronger to do. I need to be able to make my layups.”
Hinkle, who has played basketball since Kindergarten, and travel ball since second grade, said she wants to play in college.
“I just don’t know where, yet,” Hinkle said. “I’ll see who wants me.”
As did Carrie Hinkle and Chapman, she likely will receive plenty of offers.