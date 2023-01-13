SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- One day after being named a McDonald's All-American nominee, Tomi Hinkle scored 17 points to lead Fairland to a 58-34 victory over South Point in girls high school basketball.
The Dragons (14-0, 10-0 Ohio Valley Conference) raced to a 17-8 lead and pulled away.
Camille Hall and Saratina Jackson each scored 10 points for the Pointers.
FAIRLAND 17 16 17 8 -- 58: Taliaferro 6, Godby 9, R. Barnitz 8, Allen 5, Hinkle 17, K. Barnitz 0, Russell 7, Bruce 6.
SOUTH POINT 8 7 10 9 -- 34: K. Jones 0, Ermalovich 4, Camille Hall 10, Mitchell 8, J. Jones 0, Sadler 2, Hopkins 0, Saratina Jackson 10.
ROCK HILL 37, IRONTON 30: The Redwomen (11-5 overall, 9-1 OVC) overcame the Fighting Tigers' slow-down tactics to win at the Conley Center. Hazley Matthews scored 12 points and J'lynn Risner 10 for Rock Hill. Evan Williams led Ironton (4-13, 2-7) with eight points.
ROCK HILL 5 14 10 8 -- 37: Bailey 2, Easterling 6, J. Risner 10, Matthews 12, H. Risner 2, Hankins 5.
IRONTON 5 9 13 12 -- 30: Deer 2, Martin 5, E. Williams 8, Carpenter 4, McCall 0, K. WIlliams 6, Morgan 5, White 0.
COAL GROVE 53, GALLIA ACADEMY 29: The host Hornets (8-7 overall, 2-7 OVC) overcame an early deficit with a 21-7 spurt in the second quarter. Alivia Noel scored 18 points and Kelsey Fraley 15 for Coal Grove. Chanee Cremeens paced the Blue Angels (2-14, 0-10) with 12 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 12 7 7 3 -- 26: Brnes 7, Howell 0, Hammons 0, Cremeens 12, Peck 6, Davis 2, Hout 0, Hatori 0, Angel 0.
COAL GROVE 7 21 13 12 -- 53: Fraley 15, Keeney 6, Noel 18, Pauley 0, A. Hicks 8,Collins 2, Hitchcock 0, Guy 2, Keaton 2, J. Hicks 2, Lambert 0, Deeds 0.
PORTSMOUTH 65, CHESAPEAKE 40: The Trojans (7-2 overall, 5-2 OVC) took a 31-19 halftime lead and pulled away to beat the host Panthers (10-5, 5-5) on Norm Persin Court. Sienna Allen led Portsmouth with 19 points. Daysha Reid scored 15 and Savannah Cantrell 12. Sophie Hutchinson paced Chesapeake with 16 points. Kate Ball scored 15.
PORTSMOUTH 11 20 19 15 -- 65: Cheetham 9, Allen 19, Reid 15, Carr 0, Mays 6, Meadows 0, Ankrom 4, Cantrell 12.
CHESAPEAKE 8 11 11 10 -- 40: Harris 0, Hutchinson 16, Ro. Isaacs 0, A. Isaacs 3, Kate Ball 15, McComas 0, Webb 0, Hicks 6, Romans 0, Combs 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 50, GREEN 12: The Vikings led 46-0 after three quarters in a victory over the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
"Honestly, we're lost without Anna," Green coach Melissa Knapp said of injured star Anna Knapp. "We have to regroup."
Symmes Valley scored 28 points, 17 by Desiree Simpson, in the first quarter. Simpson finshed with 18 points. Katelinn Satterfield led the Bobcats with six points.
SYMMES VALLEY 28 17 1 4 -- 50: Saunders 7, Ellison 2, Tribbs 8, Simpson 18, Kat. Maynard 9, Kay. Maynard 0, Beckett 1, Sells 0, Freeman 0, Cade 2, Loudenbeck 0, Thompson 0, Day 2.
GREEN 0 0 0 12 -- 12: Satterfield 6, L. Brown 2, A. Smith 1, M. Brown 0, Abrams 0, Hunt 0, Conley 3, Laber 0, Butler 0.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 42, IRONTON ST. JOE 39: Maggie Swayne scored a career-high 26 points as the homestanding Panthers rallied by the Flyers. Morgan McCoy scored 10 points for Portsmouth Clay.
Boys basketball
ASHLAND 70, BATH COUNTY 56: Zander Carter and Rheyce Deboard each scored 24 points to help the host Tomcats defeat the Wildcats in Anderson Gym. Zack Otis led Bath County with 15 points. Just Nzungize scored 13 points, Montana Brashear 12 and Taylan Sorrell 10.
BATH COUNTY 14 16 12 14 -- 56: Sorrell 10, Nunzgize 13, Brashear 12, Smith 4, Otis 15, Manley 2.
ASHLAND 19 12 26 13 -- 70: Carter 24, Adkins 2, Deboard 24, T. Davis 2, Frieze 9, Lalonde 5, C. Davis 0, Jennings 4, Strader 0.
RACELAND 53, MENIFEE COUNTY 49: Eighth-grader Jonah Arnett made four free throws in the final 29 seconds of overtime as the Rams (10-5) held off the Wildcats (7-10) to win the 16th Region All "A" Classic in Frenchburg, Kentucky. Arnett scored 11 points to back Connor Thacker's 17. Holden Topping chipped in 10 points. Brevon Ricker paced Menifee County with 22 points. Gauge Jolly scored 12 points.
RACELAND 10 13 11 9 10 -- 53: Thacker 17, Arnett 11, Topping 10, Gauze 8, Newman 6, Farrow 1.
MENIFEE COUNTY 14 9 6 14 6 -- 49: Ricker 22, Jolly 12, Deskins 5, Manly 4, Williams 3, Brooks 3.