League girls champion Fairland and boys titleist South Point swept the top awards for Ohio Valley Conference basketball teams.
The Dragons' Tomi Hinkle is the OVC girls player of the year and Jon Buchanan top coach after Fairland went 27-1, 14-0 in conference play, and reached the Division II Final Four. The team was selected by the league's coaches.
Hinkle, a senior who signed with Tiffin University, averaged 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game to earn OVC top-player honors for the second consecutive season. She is the district player of the year, meaning she will be first-team all-Ohio. Hinkle is joined on the first team by teammates Bree Allen, a junior, sophomore Kamryn Barnitz and freshman Bailey Russell.
Also on the first unit are seniors Hazley Matthews and Hadyn Bailey of Rock Hill; Daysha Reid and Sienna Allen of Portsmouth; Kate Ball and Sophi Hutchinson of Chesapeake; Camille Hall and Saratina Jackson of South Point; Kelsey Fraley of Coal Grove, Evan Williams of Ironton and Chanee Cremeans of Gallia Academy.
Buchanan was named coach of the year for the ninth time in 13 seasons.
Earning honorable mention are Kylee Bruce of Fairland, J'Lynn Risner of Rock Hill, Savannah Cantrell of Portsmouth, Erin Hicks of Chesapeake, Elizabeth Ermalovich of South Point, Alivia Noel of Coal Grove, Isabel Morgan of Ironton and Kenya Peck of Gallia Academy.
Lovely, a junior, is OVC boys player of the year and the Pointers' Travis Wise coach of the year after helping South Point to a 24-5 record, including a 13-1 league mark, and the Elite Eight in Division III.
Joining Lovely on the first team are senior teammates Jordan Ermalovich and Xander Dornon, along with junior Xathan Haney. Also on the first squad are Braden Schreck and Shaun Terry of Ironton; J.D. Thacker and Chase Allen of Fairland; Isaac Clary and Brody Fellure of Gallia Academy; Dannie Maynard and Caleb Cox of Chesapeake; Devon Lattimore of Portsmouth, Owen Johnson of Coal Grove and Blake Porter of Coal Grove.
Earning honorable mention are Jaxon Vance of South Point, Ethan White of Ironton, Will Davis of Fairland, Jance Lambert of Gallia Academy, Jacob Daniels of Chesapeake, DeAndre Berry of Portsmouth, Elijah Dillon of Coal Grove and Noah Doddridge of Rock Hill.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
