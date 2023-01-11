Fairland's Tomi Hinkle (23) cuts down a piece of the net as the Dragons defeat Nelsonville-York in the Ohio Division III girls basketball sectional final on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Fairland High School in Proctorville.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland senior Tomi Hinkle is a McDonald’s All-American nominee.
The 5-foot-7 senior guard is the only girl or boy from the Tri-State nominated for the squad. Hinkle is one of five girls from Ohio recommended for the team. Five girls from Kentucky and none from West Virginia were nominated. Four boys from West Virginia, four from Ohio and one from Kentucky are nominees.
Hinkle averages 11.3 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game. She signed with Tiffin University.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
