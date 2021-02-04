IRONTON -- Jon Buchanan's "Tick off Tomi" strategy worked.
The Fairland girls basketball coach said he and sophomore guard Tomi Hinkle "had an argument" at halftime. The disagreement appeared to inspire Hinkle, who scored 14 points in the third quarter after netting just six in the first half. She finished with 22 points as the Dragons (16-2 overall, 12-1 Ohio Valley Conference) defeated Ironton 51-25 at the Conley Center.
"We had an argument and Tomi started killing it after that," Buchanan said. "She's super hard to keep out of the lane. She scored 14 in the third quarter and blew a couple of layups or she might have had 18 or 20 points in a quarter. She played super well."
Fairland's defense stymied the Fighting Tigers (6-9, 5-8) much of the night. After Ironton used a 10-0 run, with nine points from Kirsten Williams, to lead 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Dragons held the Tigers scoreless in the second period to lead 18-10 at halftime. Fairland continued to pull away during the 18-0 run to extend the lead to 24-10 by 4:40 of the third quarter.
Hinkle scored 14 consecutive points, six on layups during a 1:04 stretch, for the Dragons, who play at Gallia Academy Monday night for a chance to clinch a share of the OVC championship, their second in three seasons. Coal Grove secured at least a piece of its third straight OVC title Thursday with a 69-18 win over Portsmouth.
Buchanan said he was pleased with his team's defense, particularly senior guard Katie Brumfield, who scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and made four steals. Fairland held Ironton to 8-for-34 shooting (23.5 percent).
"We gave up zero points in the second quarter and eight points in 16 minutes," Buchanan said. "We had a really good defensive effort. Ironton has a lot of kids who can shoot the ball really well."
Buchanan said one goal was to keep Williams from driving the lane.
Bree Allen scored 10 points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked two shots for Fairland, which led by as many as 27 points. Williams led the Tigers with nine points. Chasity Cecil snagged eight rebounds.
FAIRLAND 6 12 20 13 -- 51: Penix 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Barnitz 3-6 2-3 0-0 8, Brumfield 3-8 3-5 0-0 9, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0-2 0, Bruce 1-5 0-0 0-0 2, Ngumire 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Salyer 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, J. Taylor 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 4-12 0-3 2-2 10, Hinkle 9-12 3-4 1-4 22, Judge 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 0-2 0-2 0-0 0, H. Taylor 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Orsbon 0-3 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 20-50 8-18 3-12 51.
IRONTON 10 0 8 7 -- 25: Lackey 1-2 0-0 0-2 2, C. Cecil 0-3 0-1 0-0 0, Zornes 0-4 0-2 0-0 0, Carpenter 1-6 0-1 1-2 3, K. Cecil 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, K. Williams 3-10 2-6 1-2 9, Morgan 2-4 1-2 1-2 6, E. Williams 1-5 1-3 2-2 5, Young 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 8-34 4-15 5-10 25.
Rebounds: F 30 (Allen 7), I 28 (C. Cecil 8). Steals: F 15 (Hinkle 3, Orsbon 3), I 4 (K. Williams 2). Blocked shots: F 4 (Allen 2, Bruce 2), I 1 (Lackey). Fouls: F 9, I 6. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: Ironton bench.