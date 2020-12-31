CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Fairland girls basketball team once again had to overcome turnover trouble but used a late first-half spurt to build a lead and pull away from archrival Chesapeake for a 65-48 Ohio Valley Conference win.
The Dragons turned the ball over 20 times in the game but forced the Panthers into 23 miscues to remain undefeated at 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the OVC. Chesapeake dropped to 4-3 and 3-2 in the conference.
Fairland was led by Tomi Hinkle’s 17 points and 12 rebounds, while head coach Jon Buchanan is sure she turned in more than 10 assists, which would give her a triple-double.
“Obviously, she has a triple-double if we make easy shots,” Buchanan said of his sophomore. “Honestly, if Tomi gets the rebounding total, she’s always going to have a triple-double because her passing and scoring is always going to be there.”
Official assist statistics were not available, but Hinkle had five points in the first quarter before the Panthers shut her out in the second period. Hinkle scored six points in the third quarter and six more in the fourth to lead her team offensively.
“I’ve been working out a lot and its helping me get better at jumping and defense,” Hinkle said. “It’s helping me crash the boards and rebound a lot.”
Unofficially, Fairland outrebounded Chesapeake 34-15 in the game.
The turnovers committed by Fairland helped Chesapeake overcome its rebounding woes and stayed even with the OVC-leading Dragons.
“I thought tonight we came out and for a quarter and a half we had a lead at 19-18 maybe, but then we had a little bit of foul trouble and we just fell apart,” Chesapeake head coach Chris Ball said.
Chesapeake was led by Blake Anderson who led all scorers with 22 points, while teammate Maddie Ward scored 15.
Both combined for eight points in the first quarter and helped Chesapeake stay even with Fairland at 9-9 when the Dragons’ Bree Allen drew a shooting foul as time expired in the period. Allen, who finished with 15 points, sank both to give Fairland a 11-9 lead going into the second period.
The Dragons built a five-point lead early in the second quarter only to have the Panthers battle back and take the 19-18 advantage with 4:48 to play in the first half on a bucket by Anderson.
Libby Judge’s field goal with 4:08 to play in the second period gave Fairland a lead, and the team never looked back.
The Dragons did not surrender a field goal to Chesapeake for the remainder of the first half as it built a 33-22 lead, allowing the Panthers to score on three foul shots.
Marshall kicked off the third period with a 3-pointer and Allen added a two-point field goal to make it 38-23 at 6:55 of the third.
The teams traded baskets as fouls mounted on Chesapeake with Ward and Ashlee Conley both collecting their fifth personal fouls in the fourth quarter.
Ward’s fifth foul came on a hacking call against Kirsten Orsbon, whose two-point basket at 5:44 of the fourth gave Fairland its largest lead of the game at 55-34.
Chesapeake cut the lead to 61-48 but Hinkle closed out the game with the final four points of the contest to seal the win.
“We wanted to kind of take it at them down in the post and hopefully cause fouls,” Buchanan said. “Obviously, we fouled the crap out of them too. (Anderson) shot 18 free throws.”
Fairland’s next game will be a non-conference game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Nelsonville-York. It will be the third straight road game for the Dragons.
Chesapeake will host Ironton St. Joe on Saturday at 1 p.m.
FAIRLAND 11 22 18 14 — 65: Marshall 9, Barnitz 7, Brumfield 5, Bruce 3, Allen 15, Hinkle 17, Judge 2, Howard 2, Orsbon 5.
CHESAPEAKE 9 13 12 14 — 48: Isaacs 3, Anderson 22, McComas 5, Ward 15, Duncan 3.