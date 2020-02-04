LOUISA, Ky. -- Longtime high school basketball coach Gene Hiroskey, 70, shot 71 Monday in a round of golf at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Jim Pratt and Mike Kuhn witnessed the feat.
