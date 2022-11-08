Marshall players and coaches take the field for the annual "75" game against UAB on Nov. 13, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. The game marks the anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which killed 75 people, including all of Marshall's football team, on Nov. 14, 1970, as the team returned from a 17-14 loss to East Carolina.
HUNTINGTON — Just inside the entrance of the Fred and Christine Shewey Athletics Building sits a black Marshall football helmet.
On the stripe of the helmet are the names of 75 individuals who lost their lives in 1970 when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a hillside, killing all aboard. On the back bumper is "Young Thundering Herd" written in script, with the throwback logo on each side.
As players enter the building, it's one of the first things they see. Some lay their hands on it as they go past it on their way to watch film, attend meetings or suit up for practice as game day nears once again.
Except this week, their preparations always seem to carry a little more weight, being the anniversary of the plane crash that killed 75 members of the Marshall football team, coaching staff, sports administration and others.
"I do, standing on the shoulders of a lot of people that have come before me, recognize the importance of this weekend, recognize what this weekend represents," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. "Obviously it's a huge weekend for Marshall, huge weekend for this community."
But there is still a game to play, and the opponent walking into Joan C. Edwards Stadium is one with which the Herd has a rich history. Still, Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game marks the first matchup with both Appalachian State and Marshall as members of the Sun Belt Conference.
"With the past history of Marshall and App State, taking this weekend away, the history is rich from back in the old SoCon (Southern Conference) days, so our players certainly understand the meaning and importance and the rivalry this game creates," Huff said.
It's a rivalry game to end a week that is different from the other 51 every year for the Marshall community, school and football team. But those factors, Huff added, can't change the way the Herd (5-4 overall, 2-3 SBC) prepares for the Mountaineers (5-4, 2-3).
"I'm one of those coaches that believes there is no one game bigger than the other, but there are some that have a lot of other meanings and pieces, and this is one of those games," Huff said. "Our preparation won't change in how we prepare and what we have to do in order to be successful, but recognizing the outside factors that come with this game is important as well."
The history of the program, Huff said, is one of the first things that is taught to players who join the Thundering Herd, not just in words but through actions.
Each summer, the team visits the team memorial at Spring Hill Cemetery to observe and remember those who came before them, and they'll do so again before facing Appalachian State on Saturday.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
