HUNTINGTON -- Everything about Riverside at Spring Valley appears to be a high school football mismatch.
The Timberwolves (1-1) aren't taking anything for granted, however, when they entertain the Warriors (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. With COVID-19 cancelations on the rise, every game is meaningful. Spring Valley players and coaches know they can't afford to lose any contest to cancelation or an opponent.
The Wolves and Warriors share a common foe -- Cabell Midland. Spring Valley lost to the unbeaten Knights 28-19 two weeks ago. Riverside was a 56-0 loser to Cabell Midland last week. Comparing scores, however, can be risky.
Still, history isn't on the Warriors' side. Riverside has lost eight in a row to the Timberwolves and hasn't beaten Spring Valley since a 42-28 triumph in 2005. The Warriors haven't completed a winning season since going 7-4 in 2007. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have gone to the Class AAA state championship game in three of the last five years.
Riverside, though, has been fairly competitive with Spring Valley in recent seasons, losing 40-21 in 2019 and 42-21 in 2018. The Warriors haven't, however, been able to slow the Timberwolves since a 10-7 loss in 2006. IN the seven games since, Spring Valley has scored 35, 36, 36, 49, 49, 42 and 40 points.
The Timberwolves features numerous weapons in running back Jace Caldwell, slot receiver/runner Ben Turner and wide receiver Ty Bartrum. First-year starter Dalton Fouch has performed well at quarterback.
Riverside quarterback Jake Walker is talented, but needs considerable help if the Warriors are to have a chance Friday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
