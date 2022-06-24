BARBOURSVILLE — Hite-Saunders outslugged host Barboursville 12-5 on Friday to capture the West Virginia Little League District 1 softball championship in the 8-10-year-old division.
Nine combined errors by the two teams, along with two lead changes and one tie, highlighted an exciting conclusion to the winner’s bracket finale that saw Hite-Saunders repeat as district champs.
The team will return to the site of Friday’s game — Barboursville Park — for the state tournament when it begins July 16.
Barboursville took the lead in the top of the first when Abby Salmons scored from third on an error by Hite-Saunders.
Hite-Saunders answered when leadoff hitter and pitcher Harley Martin singled, took second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on another wild pitch to tie the game.
Iris Hanna and Harper Eastham scored later in the inning to give Hite-Saunders a 3-1 lead.
Two errors in the field allowed Barboursville to tie the game 3-3 in the second.
The Pirates’ Lilly Napier reached on an error that let Makenzi Peak score. Napier later scored on a Barboursville stolen base attempt that resulted in an error at third base.
In the third inning, Barboursville retook the lead. Brooklyn Cremeans walked, stole second and third, then came home on Scarlett Armstrong’s RBI single to give Barboursville a 4-3 lead.
Hite-Saunders wasted no time in taking the lead back.
In the bottom of the third, Kinley Anderson, Makena Armstrong, Leighasia Lathum and Madelyn Slusher each scored runs that gave Hite-Saunders a 7-4 lead.
Martin then settled down in the circle and began to silence the Barboursville bats.
Martin struck out 16 in the game, while pitching all six innings to get the win. The first two Barboursville hitters in the fourth struck out before Martin walked leadoff batter Chloe Casey.
Martin rebounded with a strikeout to retire the side.
Although Cremeans drew a walk then later scored for Barboursville in the fifth, Martin forced Peak to ground out to first base, then struck out the final two hitters of the inning.
Martin then struck out the first two hitters in the top of the sixth before walking Casey again. However, Martin got Salmons looking for the final out.
“She’s our backbone,” Hite-Saunders head coach Steven Chatterton said.
Martin finished 2 for 3 at the plate, while Anderson had two hits and led the team with two RBIs. Lathum had Hite-Saunders’ only other RBI.
Scarlett Armstrong led Barboursville with two of the team’s five hits and one RBI. Peak was 1 for 3 in the game with an RBI.
Casey pitched the game for Barboursville, throwing 159 pitches unofficially while striking out nine in the losing effort.
Barboursville could still earn a trip to the state tournament by winning the district runner-up spot Saturday. Vinson and Ona-Milton were scheduled to follow the championship game, with the winner meeting Barboursville in the consolation game.
BARBOURSVILLE 121 010 — 5 2 6
HITE-SAUNDERS 304 23x — 12 7 3
WP — Martin. HR — none.