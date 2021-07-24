The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210725-hds-littleleague.jpg

The Hite-Saunders 8-10-year-old Little League softball team won a state championship Wednesday in Webster Springs, W.Va.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Hite-Saunders’ 8-10-year-old softball team is a state champion.

Hite-Saunders defeated Boone Northern 3-2 Wednesday in Webster Springs, West Virginia, to clinch the championship. Earlier in the tournament, Hite-Saunders beat South Berkeley 10-0 and St. Albans 7-2.

“I couldn’t begin to explain how proud I am of these girls,” manager Matt Crickard said. “We were a very young and small team, but they have huge hearts and played 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.”

Crickard said while his team is talented, effort was the key to victory.

“That was something we would always tell them,” Crickard said of the coaching staff, which included Chris Thomas and James Martin. “’If you give 100 percent effort 100 percent of the time, you will win this tournament.’ And they did just that.”

Along with effort and talent, Crickard said perseverance and confidence played key roles.

“They never gave up, and I honestly believe they never once thought they wouldn’t win,” Crickard said. “Little old Hite-Saunders Little League now is the state champs, and no one can ever take that from those girls. I am so proud of them.”

Players included Brooklyn Anderson, Kinley Anderson, Makena Armstrong, Brayleigh Chatterton, Layla Crickard, Harper Easthom, Chloe Hargis, Leigh-Asia Latham, Kennedy Lyon, Haley Martin, Milah Miller, Jaci Robinson and Aubrey Thomas.

