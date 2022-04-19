SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Contagious was the word used by Ironton baseball coach Travis Wylie, and he wasn't talking about a virus.
On a chilly evening at South Point High School, Ironton warmed up the bats to the tune of 10 runs and 16 hits in a 10-0 win over the Pointers Tuesday evening.
"We talked about that word last week and that's what we need," Wylie said. "Our bats have been behind to this point and we used that word contagious a few times last week because we are hoping that's what happens."
The Tigers scored in each inning but the first, then put a pair of runs on the board in the second inning by way of three hits and a South Point error to take a 2-0 lead.
Trevor Klienman's two-out single scored Brady Moatz from second base, and he would come around to score after a throwing error on an attempted pickoff that rolled into shallow center field.
Ironton added single runs in the third and fourth innings to double the lead, using a Jon Wylie two-out double in the third and a single from Matt Sheridan in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-0.
Ironton doubled it again in the fifth inning with four more runs courtesy of singles from Ian Ginger and Chaydan Kerns, each of which brought in two runs.
But it wasn't just the hits that gave the Tigers momentum, it was also the restlessness on the base paths that kept South Point on its toes.
Only a couple times did the approach bite back, once on an attempted steal of home and another when a runner overran third base, but in most cases, stolen base attempts and heads-up running on passed balls and wild pitches help keep the gears turning for the visitors.
"We've got some athletic kids and that's what we're going to try and do, but to be active, you have to be on base," Wylie said. "That's the big thing."
The Pointers managed four hits but left eight runners on the bags, including six that were in scoring position. Their best chances came in the third, fifth and sixth innings, when they put two runners on the base paths but never found the timely hit.
A pair of Ironton pitchers stuck out six and only allowed one runner to advance past second base.
While he was pleased with the defensive play, Wylie said he was even more giddy with the performance at the plate, and hopes it carries over into future games.
"We're looking for guys to step up in our lineup and make big hits," Wylie said. "We swung through good and the defense played all right but we're looking for guys to swing the bat and produce some runs."
IRONTON 021 142 — 10 16 2
SOUT POINT 000 000 — 0 4 1
(I) Sloan and Kerns. (SP) Hanshaw and Layne.
Hitting: (I) Bias 2-2, 2B, 2R; Wylie 3-4, 2B, RBI; Kerns 4-4, 2 RBI. (SP) Lawson 2-3.