NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Hocking College in Athens County, Ohio, is switching its fall sports to the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Junior College Athletic Association’s Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents announced Monday its plan to move athletic seasons. Hocking College is part of the NJCAA.
Hocking fields football and volleyball teams as its only affected fall sports. The NJCAA also moved men’s and women’s soccer to the spring. Cross country and women’s tennis will remain in the fall, as they are considered non-contact sports. Archery and equestrian are scheduled to take place in the spring, as usual.
Hocking College athletic director Ken Hoffman said he was pleased with the move.
“This is the decision I had been hoping for,” Hoffman said. “Our No. 1 concern is the health and welfare of our students, faculty, staff and community. This gives us the best opportunity to give our student athletes a quality experience while keeping everyone as safe as possible.”
The NJCAA plan allows fall sports to practice for 60 days in the fall, but prevents scrimmaging against teams from other schools.
Hoffman said women’s basketball and volleyball will begin play in January and finish in April, with football starting in March and ending in May.
Hocking College competes in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference with Bryant & Stratton, Cincinnati State, Columbus State, Clark State, Cuyahoga Community College, Edison College, Lakeland Community College, Lorain County Community College, Mercyhurst North East, Owens Community College, Sinclair Community College and Terra State Community College.