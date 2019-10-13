On Saturday the sophomore played like the former Thundering Herd star. Hodge tied a school record by making 4 1/2 of Marshall’s eight sacks as the Herd defeated Old Dominion 31-17 in front of 18,351 spectators at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Hodge smiled when asked about the record.
“Coach told me that in the locker room,” Hodge said. “I didn’t know that. It feels good, but I can’t take all the credit for myself. We executed in all three phases of the defense — defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs. It’s contagious. When one goes, we all go.”
Marshall knocked Monarchs’ starting quarterback Stone Smartt from the game early, leaving Messiah deWeaver under center and frequently on the ground.
The Herd’s eight sacks were second-best in the history of the program.
“He had 4 ½ sacks, which ties a Marshall school record,” Herd coach Doc Holliday said of Hodge. “That was great to see a bunch of sacks. If we don’t give them that field position on those two kickoffs, they might not score.”
Hodge and his defensive teammates stymied ODU most of the game, holding the Monarchs to 206 total yards. Marshall rushed for more than that, gaining 208.
Hodge’s first sack came five plays into the game on third-and-15 from the Marshall 46. It was an indication of what was to come, as Old Dominion converted merely four of 13 third down conversions.
“And 0 for 1 on fourth down,” Holliday said as he scanned the stat sheet. “We got off the field defensively on third and fourth down and converted offensively.”
Hodge, a 6-foot-2, 238-pound redshirt sophomore from Wake Forest, North Carolina, made another key third down sack late in the first quarter for a 12-yard loss to the ODU 15, forcing a punt.
Hodge’s third sack came with 2:15 left in the first half and again was on third down. The six-yard loss set the Monarchs back to their own 9-yard line and prompted a punt that led to a Marshall field goal.
Hodge and linebacker Tavante Beckett combined on a sack for a 2-yard loss on Old Dominion’s third play of the third quarter. Hodge and defensive tackle Channing Hames teamed up for another in the fourth period on a first down play of a drive that also included a sack by former Spring Valley High School star Tyler Brown.
Beckett said the defense had no letdown after Smartt left the game, rather shifting focus to deWeaver.
“It was important to bring pressure to him so he could feel what the first quarterback felt,” Beckett said.
Holliday took delight in his defense’s effort.
“Eight sacks,” Holliday said. “We haven’t had that around here in a while. That helps your total yardage. I know that.”