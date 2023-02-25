The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WINCHESTER, Ky. – Boyd County’s Jack Hogsten and Ashland’s Cole Christian each finished in the top 12 of their respective classes in the final round of the KHSAA state wrestling tournament on Saturday at George Rogers Clark.

Hogsten, wrestling at 190 pounds, lost to Paducah Tilghman’s Uriah Virzi by fall at the 4:20 mark in his first match on Friday before rallying to top Lafayette’s Cael Green by fall at 2:17 in his second match of the day.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you