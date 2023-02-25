Ashland grappler Cole Christian (right) maintains control of McCracken County’s Conner Tilford in a 215-pound weight class consolation bracket match during the KHSAA state tournament final round on Friday.
Ashland coach Butch Scarberry (right) gives junior Cole Christian (left) some guidance during a break in action of Cole’s 215-pound weight class match on Friday night in Winchester. Ashland assistant Zane Christian, also Cole's brother, is in the middle.
WINCHESTER, Ky. – Boyd County’s Jack Hogsten and Ashland’s Cole Christian each finished in the top 12 of their respective classes in the final round of the KHSAA state wrestling tournament on Saturday at George Rogers Clark.
Hogsten, wrestling at 190 pounds, lost to Paducah Tilghman’s Uriah Virzi by fall at the 4:20 mark in his first match on Friday before rallying to top Lafayette’s Cael Green by fall at 2:17 in his second match of the day.
Hogsten fell to St. Xavier’s James Stegman by fall at 1:49 on Saturday to complete his tournament run.
Christian dropped his first match Friday in the 215-pound division to North Oldham’s Drew Stearman by a 5-2 decision but knocked off McCracken County’s Conner Tilford by fall at the 4:44 mark to advance to Saturday.
Christian lost to Bryan Station’s Jahvon Frazier by fall at the 18-second mark on Saturday.
Boyd County’s John Jackson also wrestled Friday. He went 0-2, losing to Paducah Tilghman’s Caleb Mays by fall at 3:49 and then going down against Tyler Lattin of Meade County by fall at 4:23.
Ashland and Boyd County each scored three points in the team standings, finishing as part of a seven-way tie for 44th.
The Lions remain in pursuit of their first state placer (top eight) since Chris Hartley in 1977, according to coach Clayton McClelland. But in Hogsten, Boyd County sent a wrestler to the second day of the state tournament for the second consecutive season after having not done that since the program was revived in 2012-13.
“Incredible accomplishment for our wrestlers to make it to this point,” McClelland said. “Progress is always our goal, and we want to continue to make that a focal point for our program and kids. Getting to the last day is hard; placing is even tougher. But it’s a process we’ve bought into.”
Paducah Tilghman won the state championship. The Blue Tornado scored 185.5 points to get past Union County, which had won the last seven crowns. The Braves were runners-up with 162 points.
Region 8 Tournament champion Johnson Central scored 119 points to tie Great Crossing for third.
