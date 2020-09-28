Spring Valley High School tight end Corbin Page has experienced quite a week and the Timberwolves football team didn’t even play.
Page received three major college scholarship offers. Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia offered the 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior tight end the opportunity to play for them.
Page, who transferred to Spring Valley after one season at Huntington High, also owns offers from Marshall, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Louisville and Oregon.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are asked for the family and friends of Dr. John Leach, former quarterback and team physician for Ironton High School’s football team.
Leach, 81, died Wednesday. He was the team doctor for 34 years and is a member of the school’s hall of fame.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: University of North Carolina and former Huntington High offensive lineman Billy Ross reportedly has entered the transfer portal.
Cabell Midland girls basketball star Autumn Lewis visited, and was offered a scholarship by, Bluefield State. Wheelersburg wide receiver/defensive back Ian Fannin picked up an offer from Kentucky Christian University. His teammate Gage Adkins was offered by Mount St. Joseph.
South Charleston defensive end Mari Lawton, the younger brother of Black Eagles standout defensive end Zeiqui Lawton, received offers from the Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina. Xavier offered Huntington Prep basketball star Maki Johnson.
Livinstone College offered Huntington High tight end Eli Archer. Raceland basketball star Kirk Pence visited Taylor University. Poca running back Toby Payne was offered by Virginia Tech. Wheelersburg softball player Laney Eller committed to Ashland University.
Wayne girls basketball all-stater Alana Eves was offered by Pitt-Bradford. Waverly quarterback Hadyn’ Shanks received an offer from Kentucky Christian. Winfield softball player Elyssa Medley committed to Concord. Charleston Catholic boys basketball star Aiden Satterfield committed to West Liberty.
Boyd County girls basketball standout Bailey Rucker received an offer from Centre College. Indiana-Southeast offered Russell girls basketball star Kaeli Ross. Union College offered Cabell Midland running back Jaydyn Johnson. Wheelersburg girls basketball star Kaylee Darnell committed to Rio Grande.
GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS: Fairland won the Ohio Valley Conference boys golf championship Friday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio.
The Dragons’ Clayton Thomas shot 6-under-par, 66, to win medalist honors for the third consecutive year. Teammate Landon Roberts shot 1-under, 71, to finish second.
The Dragons shot a team score of 322. Runner-up Chesapeake shot 336. Gallia Academy placed third with a 344, followed by Portsmouth at 399, South Point at 421, Coal Grove at 439 and Rock Hill at 478. Ironton did not post a team score.
Minford won the first Southern Ohio Conference girls golf tournament. The Falcons’ Annie Lawson shot 9-over-par, 45, to win medalist honors. Minford’s Chuck Miller was named SOC coach of the year. Minford also won the boys SOC championship behind medalist Dillon Osborne’s 1-over, 73.
Athens won the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division boys golf title. Ben Pratt shot 2-over, 36, to take the individual championship. Belpre won the Hocking Division crown as the Eagles Connor Copeland shot 36 to lead the field.
East Carter won the Eastern Kentucky Conference boys golf crown. Logan Liles of Lewis County was the medalist for the second consecutive year after shooting 2-under, 34.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Wheelersburg’s girls tennis team went 12-0 and won the Southern Ohio Conference championship.
High school basketball games in Kentucky this season will begin with a coin flip, rather than a jump ball, to determine possession at the beginning of the game. On Thursday, Fairland soccer goalkeeper Jacob Polcyn made his 500th career save and Boyd County volleyball star Abby Baker recorded her 2,000th assist.
Northwest defeated Eastern-Pike 42-20 Friday to clinch at least a share of the Southern Ohio Conference Division I football championship. Waverly beat Minford 42-6 to win at least a share of the SOC Division II football title. Raceland began the football season 0-2 for the first time since 2004. The Rams beat Greenup County on Friday to avoid an 0-3 start.
Fairland won the boys and girls OVC middle school cross country championships. The Dragons’ Brody Buchanan won the boys individual title, 56 seconds ahead of No. 2 finisher Dawson Lewis of runner-up Rock Hill. Fairland’s Bailey Russell won the girls title in 13:14.0, 1:18 ahead of runner-up Madison Carter-Clagg of second-place Gallia Academy.