Pirates Reds Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Colin Holderman (35) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during an opening day baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

 Jeff Dean

CINCINNATI -- Being a Pittsburgh Pirate, Colin Holderman naturally considers Cincinnati a rival, but said he certainly is a fan of the Reds fans.

"It was amazing," Holderman said of the 44,066 spectators who watched the Pirates beat the Reds 5-4 on Opening Day at Great American Ballpark. "The crowd was on its feet almost the whole time. It was really loud. This being my first opening day and it was in Cincinnati makes it really special."

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

