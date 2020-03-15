HUNTINGTON — The logistics of Marshall University football regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus isn’t just about X’s and O’s. It’s also about A’s, B’s and C’s.
Not only is coach Doc Holliday wondering when his team will take the field for spring practice, which has been postponed as a result of the virus, but he is working on how to make sure his student-athletes can keep up academically when school resumes March 30 after a two-week break.
Marshall President Jerry Gilbert said all class instruction after the break will be delivered non-face-to-face. Gilbert said distance-learning methods will vary from class to class and likely will include online, email and/or other methods. Students will receive information from instructors as how to access instruction remotely.
Holliday said work is to be done for many of his players for the remote learning to take place.
“There are a lot of students who don’t have computers,” Holliday said. “The online classes going on right now is not an issue. The concern is how we navigate that when they get back. That’s something we have to get figured out between now and two weeks down the road. The professors will determine how they’re going to teach those classes.”
Holliday said he is confident the university will work out a system so that all students will be able to learn remotely.
“They’re on spring break week after next,” Holliday said of his players. “They’ll do their workout. They’ll do a couple of things this week. They also have the online classes they have to do.”
Holliday said he plans to keep his players on campus until Wednesday, then let them go if they are caught up academically.
“Then we’ll let them go home and bring them back the Sunday after spring break and reassess everything,” Holliday said.