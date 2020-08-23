HUNTINGTON — In typical years, Marshall football coach Doc Holliday would get with his assistant coaches following camp and set a two-deep that serves as the basis for lineups as the team prepares for the regular season.
Obviously, 2020 is not the typical year, though.
Holliday and his staff are working on developing a depth chart that has three and four players at each position to make sure they are prepared for whatever may happen down the road with injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the situation that you’re in right now, you’ve got to so many players ready to play because you don’t know from week to week exactly what you’re going to have,” Holliday said.
Camp has now ended for Marshall following Saturday’s scrimmage at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex.
Marshall’s football team had a round of COVID-19 testing on Sunday and did not practice, which also enabled the coaches to break down film of the scrimmage session.
That scrimmage was set up as a measuring stick for players as the coaches got off the field and let the team perform in pressure situations.
The film from that will go a long way toward showing who will get first crack at the lineup as Marshall starts preparation for its Sept. 5 opener against Eastern Kentucky this week.
For Holliday and his staff, that doesn’t matter whether those players are a fifth-year senior or a true freshman, thanks to the recent NCAA legislation in regards to fall student-athletes getting an extra year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season.
“You don’t have to worry about eligibility now — losing a year at this point,” Holliday said. “Whoever can help you win now, you can go play.”
For Marshall’s coaches, the tape has been extensive over the past few weeks as the team took part in summer access, which led straight up to preseason camp.
Now, the seemingly never-ending march toward fall competition has light at the end of the tunnel with less than two weeks separating the team from that Eastern Kentucky opener.
The good news for the Herd is that there is experience in the fold to be a strength for the team — especially at offensive line and running back.
On the defensive side of the football, speed has stood out the most with the secondary flying around to the football and getting involved in the run-stopping game as well.
The two least experienced positions are the ones that all eyes will be on — quarterback and linebacker.
Quarterback Grant Wells looks poised to take the starting position, but Luke Zban has also been solid as they continue their battle to be the first in-state quarterback in 25 years to start a game.
At linebacker, Tavante Beckett brings an all-conference caliber player to the second level, but it has been the emergence of guys like Eli Neal, Abraham Beauplan and Charlie Gray (who has also seen time off the edge) that has shown promise for the continuity of the spot.
The combinations will be endless — especially with the COVID-19 pandemic — but Holliday’s plan is to get as many players ready as possible for the season.
Considering the circumstances, it will be a necessity.