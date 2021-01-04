HUNTINGTON – After 11 seasons, Marshall head coach Doc Holliday will not return as head coach of the Thundering Herd.
At 10 a.m. Monday, Holliday released the news on social media that his contract was not being renewed.
“I have been informed that Marshall President Dr. Jerry Gilbert will not be extending my contract as Head Football Coach at Marshall University,” the statement said. “To Athletic Director Mike Hamrick and former University President Dr. Stephen Kopp, thank you for the opportunity in naming me Marshall’s 30th Head Football Coach, 11 years ago.”
The move comes just three weeks after Holliday was named Conference USA Coach of the Year and the AFCA Region 4 Coach of the Year following a season in which Marshall started 7-0 and was ranked No. 15 nationally in both major polls.
Holliday was also named to the watch list for the Bryant Awards National Coach of the Year as part of Marshall’s early season success.
However, the Herd struggled down the stretch, losing the final three games of the season, which included the 2020 Conference USA Championship — a 22-13 loss to UAB — and the 2020 Camellia Bowl — a 17-10 loss to Buffalo.
Marshall's 7-3 mark in 2020 was the eighth time in 11 seasons that Holliday's teams won at least seven games.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished together both academically and athletically. We’ve been able to graduate student-athletes and develop them to their highest potential while competing for championships.”
During his 11 seasons, the Hurricane, West Virginia, native coached in 139 games with the Herd, compiling an 85-54 record during his time in Huntington.
Those figures include 77 wins over FBS schools, which was the most in program history.
In a release, Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick thanked Holliday for his 11 years with the program, which included three 10-win seasons — all from 2013 to 2015.
The pinnacle of that tenure came in 2014 when Holliday guided Marshall to a 13-1 record, a Conference USA Championship and No. 23 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.
Following that season, Holliday was named as the Gazette-Mail Sportsman of the Year by Charleston Newspapers and the Lowell Cade Sportsperson of the Year by The Herald-Dispatch.
In addition to the 2020 C-USA Coach of the Year honors, Holliday also had two players named to superlative awards this year: linebacker Tavante Beckett as the Defensive Player of the Year and quarterback Grant Wells as Freshman of the Year.
Those were two of 13 players named for league superlative awards during his tenure. Holliday also had 115 players honored by Conference USA among the first and second teams, as well as honorable mention honorees.
Some of those players also went to social media on Monday to thank Holliday for what he did for them.
“One of the absolute best there is,” former center Levi Brown said. “This man changes kid’s lives and makes them into men. Can’t thank Coach Holliday enough.”
“I had 0 offers coming out of high school & there was only 2 people who believed in me — Bill Legg (OC) & this man right here,” former quarterback Chase Litton said. “I’m beyond thankful for the opportunity I was given. You deserve better coach. Players play and coaches coach. We let you down. Thank you for everything.”
Holliday’s contract was set to expire on June 30, 2021, the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
In its release, Marshall did not make mention of any timeline for hiring a new head coach. That information is expected to come at a later time.
This is a developing story.