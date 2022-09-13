HUNTINGTON — Marshall men's soccer freshman Ryan Holmes scored the first two goals of his career on Sunday in a 7-1 win over Pacific, but it was what he did defensively in two matches last week that garnered even more attention.
Holmes was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, as announced by the league office.
A native of Ona, West Virginia, Holmes played a big role in a 3-1 win at Cleveland State on Wednesday and a 7-1 home victory over Pacific on Sunday. At CSU, he played a full 90 minutes on a backline that conceded just one goal and allowed just four shots on goal.
On Sunday, the freshman tallied the first two goals of his career in 72 minutes of action on the pitch against Pacific. Holmes found the back of the net just 2:17 into the contest and again in the 19th minute. The backline he was a part of saw Pacific score just the one goal on five shots, two on target, and allowed no shots in the second half.
It's the second week in a row that a Marshall player has taken home defensive player of the week honors, following Oliver Semmle who earned the recognition last week. Holmes is the fourth member of the Herd to recognized by the conference this season as Matthew Bell and Milo Yosef have each been named offensive player of the week previously.
The Herd is back in action on Friday when it heads to Lexington, Kentucky, for its SBC opener at No. 5 Kentucky.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.