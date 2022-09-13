The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall's Ryan Holmes (5) makes a pass near center field as the Marshall men's soccer team takes on VCU on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall men's soccer freshman Ryan Holmes scored the first two goals of his career on Sunday in a 7-1 win over Pacific, but it was what he did defensively in two matches last week that garnered even more attention. 

Holmes was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, as announced by the league office.

