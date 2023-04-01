Few high school coaches leave a state Final Four basketball team loaded with returnees, but Ty Holmes has done just that.
Holmes resigned as Huntington High's basketball coach Friday after leading the Highlanders to the Class AAAA state semifinals. His 20-6 record this season was his best in five seasons there.
"I've been praying about it a lot and it's time," Holmes said. "I've been coaching since 2002 when I started at Huntington St. Joe. I'm leaving for personal reasons and health concerns. Coaching takes a lot out of you and I want to be with my family more."
Holmes, an ordained minister, and his wife have a 14-month old son, Esaias.
"I'm devoted to ministry and my family," Holmes said. "I believe the Lord has another assignment for me. I'm going to let Him have His way and lead and guide me."
Huntington High went 62-49 under Holmes, who replaced Ron Hess after the 2017-18 season. The Highlanders return a loaded roster featuring Mikey Johnson, a first-team all-stater who averaged 17.3 points per game, and second-teamer Wayne Harris, who scored 17.5 per contest.
Also back are Malik McNeely, Avonte' Crawford, Jamari Tubbs, Markell Jones, Jace Coats, Escobar Jackson, Tayveon Wilson and others who contributed last season.
Holmes said the prospect of winning a state championship with such a talented group didn't tempt him to come back for one more season.
"It really didn't," Holmes said. "It's not about winning, but impacting kids' lives, anyway. I'll still work at the school, so I'll still impact kids there. A lot of people don't understand that."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
