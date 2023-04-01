The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Coach Ty Holmes instructs the team as Huntington High School faces off with Cabell Midland during a boys high school basketball game on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Few high school coaches leave a state Final Four basketball team loaded with returnees, but Ty Holmes has done just that.

Holmes resigned as Huntington High's basketball coach Friday after leading the Highlanders to the Class AAAA state semifinals. His 20-6 record this season was his best in five seasons there.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

