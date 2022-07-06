The Boys High School Golf National Invitational will have some local flavor.
Reigning prep state champions St. Marys (Class A), Herbert Hoover (Class AA) and George Washington (Class AAA) are set to represent West Virginia and compete against some of the country’s best teams and players at Pinehurst, North Carolina, over the next week. Practice rounds will be held on Friday and Saturday with a par-3 contest on Sunday before three days of competition Monday-Wednesday.
Competing is one thing but maybe not the most important thing as players from all three squads get set to play at one of the most famous locales in all of golf.
“It should be pretty awesome,” Hoover graduated senior Bryson Beaver said. “We get to play it four times, so I can’t really complain.”
Coach Eddie Gray elaborated.
“They’re all excited. I’m excited, the parents are excited — everybody is happy to be going,” Gray said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. When you think of Pinehurst, you think of the golf mecca of the United States.”
Invitations were sent out to state champions in all classifications in all 50 states as well as to individual medalists. Teams play the event representing their respective states, not their high schools. A girls tournament was held June 27-29 with Cabell Midland’s Taylor Sargent finishing in a tie for 51st out of 221 players.
Like the state tournament, each of the three teams will take five players with the top four rounds from each day composing the team score. While the teams will play the par-3 contest together, they will be split into separate groups for the three competitive rounds.
It will be a jam-packed week for Beaver, a WVU Tech signee, who will play in a West Virginia State Amateur qualifier on Friday at Pipestem and depart from there bound for North Carolina.
“It’s going to be busy, to say the least,” said Beaver, who won the West Virginia Golf Association’s Fourball Championship on June 5 alongside playing partner Tanner Vest.
Joining Beaver from the Huskies will be rising seniors Max Bowen, Sawyer Osbourn and Sam Phillips as well as rising junior Noah Sergent.
GW will be represented by graduated seniors Anderson Goldman and Samuel Alderman along with rising seniors Austin Willard, Mario Palumbo and Nik Tomblin.
St. Marys will be led by a pair of graduated players in Brandon Lawhon and Grant Barnhart with rising senior Brayden Hall and sophomores Preston Lawhon and Trent Renner rounding out the West Virginia contingent.
As for scoring goals, Beaver said he hoped to string together three sub-80 rounds but admitted with three tough, unfamiliar golf courses looming, expectations would be tempered a bit. In the end, he and Gray agreed scoring was secondary.
“It’s going to be pretty fun, getting to play a couple more rounds with the guys I’ve been playing with for four years,” Beaver said. “It’s a good way to leave it.”
“Obviously, we want to go down there and play well, but when you’re talking about state champions from every state, it’s going to be super-competitive,” Gray added. “But number one, we’re going to get the experience. We may never get back there and that’s an awesome thing to tell their kids when they grow up. Have fun and take in the moment.”
Tee times and results can be found at www.highschoolgolf.org/2022-boys-national-invitational-field-information-page/.