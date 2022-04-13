FALLING ROCK, W.Va. — Herbert Hoover’s softball team saved its best for last on Wednesday at home against Lincoln County.
After failing to score for the first six innings, the Huskies scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and Abby Hanson hit a walk-off single in the eighth to give the Huskies a 2-1 win over the Panthers.
“We knew that it would be a game that we wanted to play,” Hoover coach Missy Smith said. “We need to play good teams in order to get better. That’s exactly what happened tonight. We played a good team and we hung around and kept it close enough so that we could get it done at the end.”
The loss was first of the season for Lincoln County (10-1).
The game started as a pitchers’ duel as the teams combined for just three hits over the first three innings (Hoover two, Lincoln County one).
The game was scoreless heading into the top of the fourth inning and Hoover starting pitcher Josi Fix had allowed just a double and two hit batters as she took the circle to start the frame against Lincoln County starting pitcher Ryleigh Shull at the plate.
Shull, who hadn’t allowed a run in the circle herself up to that point, helped herself with a solo home run to left-center field to make the score 1-0.
Herbert Hoover (10-3) had scoring opportunities as it got a runner to second on three separate occasions through the first four innings. The Huskies’ best opportunity came in the bottom of the fourth when Sydney Shamblin doubled (her second of the game) with one out.
Kirstin Wehrle hit a couple of hard foul balls to the left side and looked to be in front of Shull’s pitches. Wehrle eventually squared one up but it was hit directly to left fielder Maci Lunsford for a fly out and the second out of the inning. Hannah Shamblin then struck out looking to retire the side.
Despite just giving up one run on three hits over five innings, Fix was pulled after five innings for relief pitcher Grayson Buckner.
“Third time through the lineup,” Smith said of pulling Fix with just one earned run. “I tried to give [Lincoln County] a little bit of a different look against Grayson. Different spins, different speed. They kept the bat on the ball all night long and kept our defense working.”
In the top of the sixth, Shull was walked with one out and made it to third on a Becca Pennington sacrifice bunt, but the threat was eliminated as Buckner struck out Meghan Stump.
Hoover went scoreless in the bottom of the sixth and Shull had six more outs to get for the shutout.
In the bottom of the seventh, Shull caused Wehrle to fly out for the first out but walked Hannah Shamblin. Fix followed with a high fly ball to deep left and Lunsford looked to have made the catch up against the fence, but it dropped out of her glove and the runners were safe at first and second.
“I think she thought she was closer to the fence, as an outfielder you worry about the fence,” Smith said. “I think she worried about the fence and it just popped right out of her glove.”
Brooklyn Huffman then flew out to center for the second out and there were still runners on first and second for Caroline Woody.
Woody hit a dribbler down the third base line and Lincoln County’s Kellen Ramey made a throwing error to first base, allowing Hannah Shamblin to score from second and tie the game 1-1.
The lone run is all the Huskies got and the game went to extras.
In the eighth, Buckner continued her good work in relief. She allowed a one-out single and a sacrifice bunt that moved Shull to second with two outs, then struck out Lunsford on a 3-2 count.
Hoover got off to an ideal start in the bottom of the eighth as Buckner hit a leadoff triple to deep right field. The next batter, Hanson, singled to right on a 2-0 count and gave the Huskies the 2-1 win.
“I thank Missy because she gave me a fake bunt and I was super stressed out,” Hanson said. “[If] she wouldn’t have done that I probably would have swung at the first pitch. I just thought I had to get a hit because I had to win and I did that.”
Buckner was the winning pitcher as she went two innings of relief allowing two hits and no runs while Shull was the losing pitcher as she went seven innings of five-hit ball with two runs allowed (one earned).
Both teams tallied five hits.
Hanson was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Shull was 2 for 3 with an RBI.