HUNTINGTON - Hop White, of Lesage, won the West Virginia Amateur Qualifier at the Guyan Golf & Country Club Monday.
White shot 2-over-par 73, to edge Chase Preston, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, and Noah Mullens, of Milton, by one stroke. Ian Patrick, of Huntington, was fourth.
All those golfers qualified for the 100th State Am July 30 through Aug. 2 at The Greenbrier. Others qualifiers were Ryan Butcher, of Madison, West Virginia; Brad Maynard, of Barboursville, David Eller, of Huntington; Mark Cross; Todd Harris, of Culloden; Ryan Stewart, of Winfield, West Virginia; Ethan Hefner, of Hurricane, West Virginia; P.J. Ball, of Barboursville; Timothy Toler, of Huntington; Tanner Dorsey; Wesley Byrd, of Charleston; and Steven Nutter, of St. Marys.