COAL GROVE, Ohio — Champions find a way to win even when they don’t play well.
Defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Coal Grove (3-1) did just that Saturday in a non-conference 41-39 victory over Oak Hill (0-1).
The Hornets made 14 of 47 shots (29.7 percent), including 4 of 14 (28.5 percent) from 3-point range, were outrebounded 34-22 and committed 15 turnovers, but found a way to rally from six points down. They key was forcing 28 turnovers.
“We finally understand we can force turnovers, but we have to finish,” Coal Grove coach Rick Roach said. “We missed too many layups.”
Hornets star Addi Dillow struggled, making 2 of 13 shots and scoring six points. Kaleigh Murphy, though, came up big with 19 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots.
Dillow came up big, too, when she had to, swishing her lone 3-pointer with 2:02 left to tie the game at 39-39. Abbey Hicks, who missed her first seven shots before making two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, sank a pair of free throws with 1:25 remaining to set the score.
“I feel like it was awesome I finally got out my hesitation to go score and we started playing as a team the second half,” Murphy said.
The Lady Oaks led 24-19 at halftime.
“We start out slow, then at halftime we get our butts ripped and then we start playing,” Murphy said with a chuckle.
Oak Hill led 16-10 after Chloe Chambers’ basket to open the second quarter. Seven lead changes later, Coal Grove secured the victory.
A rare double miscue by Oak Hill with 8 seconds to play might have prevented overtime. Brooke Howard was at the free throw line, but accidentally backed out of the circle, a violation, before her first attempt. A teammate committed a lane violation during her second shot, nullifying it and gave Coal Grove the ball.
Roach was pleased to beat traditional power Oak Hill, but wasn’t happy with his team’s execution.
“We didn’t play like we were playing our fourth game,” Roach said. “We’re not getting to the basket and finishing. I’d like to see us shoot better.”
Chambers finished with 11 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks for the Lady Oaks. Brooke Howard scored 13 points and Olivia Clarkson 10.
The Hornets return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Chesapeake.
OAK HILL 14 10 7 8 — 39: Howell 2-9 2-8 0-0 6, McCain 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Chambers 4-6 0-0 3-4 11, B. Howard 4-6 3-3 0-0 13, J. Howard 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, Simmonds 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 3-10 2-3 2-4 10, Doss 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-37 6-15 5-8 39.
COAL GROVE 10 9 13 9 — 41: Fraley 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 2-6 0-1 1-2 5, Dillow 2-13 1-4 2-6 7, Murphy 7-13 1-1 4-6 19, Hicks 2-10 2-7 2-2 8, Harmon 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Keaton 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Griffith 1-3 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 14-47 4-14 9-16 41.