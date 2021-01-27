HUNTINGTON -- In girls high school basketball, where Coal Grove is mentioned, Fairland is soon to follow.
The Hornets (16-1) and Dragons (14-1) have been linked all season and remain so in the Ohio Associated Press girls basketball poll. Coal Grove is 10th, with 28 points, followed at No. 11 by Fairland with 21 points.
They're very good," Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said of the Hornets. "No one we've played has an (Coal Grove star) Addi Dillow."
The teams split two close games this season and are tied atop the Ohio Valley Conference standings. Fairland won 51-44 at home on Nov. 30. The Hornets avenged that loss 53-52 at home on Jan. 7.
Berlin Hiland (15-0, 188 points) received 18 of 19 first-place votes to top the poll. Cardington-Lincoln (13-0, 150) was awarded the other first-place vote. West Liberty-Salem (15-0, 129) was third, followed in the top five by Willard (13-1, 106) and Fort Frye (12-1, 95).
Ottawa-Glandorf (15-2, 72) is sixth, Eastern-Brown (17-2, 66) seventh, Cincinnati Purcell Marian (10-1, 45) eighth, Alexander (14-2, 44) ninth and Coal Grove 10th. Fairland is followed by Findlay-Liberty Benton (11-3) and Worthington Christian (12-3).
In Division IV, Portsmouth Notre Dame (14-1, 116) is fourth, behind No. 1 Fort Loramie (16-1, 163, nine first-place votes), Minster (11-1, 160, eight No. 1 nods), and Berne Union (15-1, 140). Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (16-0) was a unanimous No. 1 in Division I, the largest classification. Thornville Sheridan (12-1) tops Division II, where Vinton County (15-1) is fourth.