HUNTNGTON -- Two local teams who split their two meetings are ranked in the Ohio Associated Press girls high school basketball poll.
Coal Grove (12-1) is ranked 13th and Fairland (8-1) 15th in Division III. Each team beat the other at home, the Dragons winning the first meeting, 51-44 on Nov. 30 in Rome Township, the Hornets taking the rematch 53-52 in Coal Grove leaving the squads tied atop the Ohio Valley Conference standings.
Coal Grove received 21 points, Fairland 17.
Hornets coach Rick Roach's features two of the better players in the Tri-State in senior guard Addi Dillow and junior center Kaleigh Murphy, but he also praised others for helping his team achieve a ranking.
"Rylee Harmon and Elli Holmes came in and made some baskets," Roach said. "We're getting there."
Roach also complimented Fairland.
"We're two good teams," Roach said of the Hornets and Dragons. "I'd like to see us both make deep tournament runs. If we share the OVC, that's fine. We'll probably have another chance to play one another in the tournament, maybe the district finals. That would be fun."
Berlin Hiland (14-0, 185 points) received 15 first-place votes and is ranked No. 1. Cardington-Lincoln (11-0, 130) picked up three first-place nods to rank second, with Ottawa-Glandorf (11-1, 120) earning one first-place vote to rank third. West Liberty-Salem (10-0, 92) is fourth, followed by Alexander (8-1, 83), Willard (10-1, 67), Columbus Africentric (0-0, 59), Findlay Liberty-Benton (9-2, 49), Fort Frye (9-0, 45) and Eastern-Brown (12-1, 40) in the top 10.
Worthington Christian is 11th, followed in the top 15 by Bloomwood Elmwood, Coal Grove, Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Fairland. Elyria Catholic was the only other team to receive at least 12 points.
In Division IV, the smallest classification, Portsmouth Notre Dame (8-1, 71) is seventh. Ft. Loramie (13-0, 186) earned 13 No. 1 votes to top the poll. In Division I, Newark (10-0, 179) is No. 1. Napoleon (9-1, 148) is No. 1 in Division II.