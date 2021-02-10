Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

A wintry mix. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A wintry mix. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.