HUNTINGTON -- The Ohio Valley Conference co-champions finished in the top 15 in the Ohio Associated Press girls highs school basketball poll.
Coal Grove (19-1, 66 points) finished eighth and Fairland (17-2, 13) 13th in poll. The Hornets and Dragons split their regular-season meetings, with Fairland winning 51-44 on Nov. 30 in Rome Township, and Coal Grove taking the rematch 53-52 Jan. 7 at home.
Both teams return to action in sectional play this week. The Hornets play host to Wellston (3-11) at 5 p.m. Sunday in a game rescheduled from Saturday. The Dragons entertain Lucasville Valley (2-11) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Berlin Hiland (20-1, 203) received 17 first-place votes to rank No. 1. Cardington-Lincoln (17-0, 157) picked up three first-place nods to rank second, followed in the top five by West Liberty-Salem (21-0, 143, 1 first-place vote), Fort Frye (17-1, 119) and Ottawa-Glandorf (18-2, 98).
Eastern-Brown (20-2, 88) was sixth, followed by Willard (16-2, 70), Coal Grove, Cincinnati Purcell Marian (15-2, 60), Alexander (15-5), Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-3), Fairland and Apple Creek Waynedale (19-1).
In Division IV, the state's smallest classification, Portsmouth Notre Dame (18-1, 107) is fourth. Fort Loramie (20-1, 199) is first. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (19-0) tops Division I. Thornville Sheridan (18-1) is top-ranked in Division II, where Vinton County (19-1) is fourth.