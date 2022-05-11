COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Coal Grove scored three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from Huntington-Ross 8-4 Tuesday in a Division III sectional high school softball tournament opener.
The Hornets (10-11) survived making six errors to advance to the sectional championship game at Adena at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Rylee Harmon went 2 for 2 with three runs batted in. Jaden McComas drove in two runs and went 2 for 4. Jordyn Dale and Katie Deeds each were 2 for 3. Abbie Deeds struck out 10 to earn the win.
Makenzie Tackett and Leah McCloskey each were 2 for 4 for the Huntsmen (2-11).
ALEXANDER 6, CHESAPEAKE 5: Darian Waller walked with the bases loaded to score Lauren McCall with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning as the Spartans nipped the host Panthers (5-16) in a Division III sectional tournament opener. Chesapeake led 4-1 before Alexander scored four runs in the fifth inning. Sarah Harris went 2 for 4 for the Spartans. McCall was the winning pitcher. For the Panthers, Sidney Fuller went 4 for 4. Hannah Webb was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Mckenna Brown was 2 for 4.
BOYD COUNTY 12, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: The Lions (19-8) hit a 16th Region-record five home runs in a rout of the Bulldogs (22-6) in Louisa, Kentucky. Jaycie Goad hit two homers, and Sara Bays, Emily Shivel and Savanna Henderson hit one apiece. Henderson's was a grand slam. Makenna Mulhearn and Myla Hamilton each whacked two hits. Goad, Bays and Henderson smacked two apiece. Kylie Thompson was the winning pitcher.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 4, SYMMES VALLEY 3: Jordyn Mathias doubled, then scored on a single by Sarah Cassidy in the sixth inning to lift the host Panthers (13-7) by the Vikings (10-8) in a regular-season game. Preslee Lutz picked up the win. Mathias went 3 for 3. Kalley Ware, Sarah Cassidy and Shea Eddington all were 2 for 3. Kayley Maynard was 2 for 3 for Symmes Valley.
RUSSELL 9, ASHLAND 5: The Red Devils (8-18) overcame a 4-1 deficit to beat the Kittens (7-17) and make a winner of Audrey Patel. Lily Smith homered and smashed three hits for Russell. Josie Atkins, Allyson Rulen, Ragan Osborn and Smith smacked two hits apiece.
GALLIA ACADEMY 6, WARREN 3: The Blue Angels scored three runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Warriors in a Division II sectional tournament contest in Vincent, Ohio. Grace Truance knocked in two runs. Taylor Mathie hit a solo home run. Emma Hammons whacked two hits, Bella Barnette was the winning pitcher.
WAHAMA 9, GILMER COUNTY 0: Lauren Noble and Amber Wolfe hit back-to-back home runs to lead the White Falcons (23-2) to a triumph over the Titans (9-7) in a Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament game in Hartford, West Virginia. Wolfe later added a three-run homer and finished with five RBIs. She and Emma Knapp had three hits, Noble, Mikie Lieving and Bailee Bumgarner slapped two hits apiece. Lieving was the winning pitcher.
MEIGS 13, MIAMI TRACE 0: The Marauders scored six runs in the first inning of a Division II sectional victory over the Panthers in Pomeroy, Ohio. Hailey Roberts was the winner. Roberts, Malia Payne and Lily Dugan smacked three hits apiece. Roberts drove in four, Dugan three and Mallory Adams two.
Baseball
RACELAND 9, SYMMES VALLEY 7: The Rams (19-7) scored all their runs with two out in the fourth inning to beat the visiting Vikings (15-3). Clay Coldiron hit a three-run home run for Raceland. Jacob Holtzapfel earned the win. For Symmes Valley, Levi Best, Caden Brammer and Brayden Webb all went 2 for 4.
IRONTON ST. JOE 10, COAL GROVE 0: Blake Stuntebeck hurled a one-hit shutout and hit a three-run homer to lead the host Flyers past the Hornets. Kai Coleman and Drew Brown each was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Landon Rowe plated two runs.
POINT PLEASANT 10, POCA 0: Evan Roach's sacrifice fly scored Zander Watson with the winning run in the fifth inning as the host Big Blacks (9-15) defeated the Dots in a Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament game. Roach earned the win and had two hits. Zach Jordan smacked three hits and Hunter Lilly two.
MEIGS 7, WARREN 5: Ethan Stewart knocked in two runs as the Marauders (13-5) rallied past the Warriors in Pomeroy, Ohio. Stewart fanned 11 in 42/3 innings of scoreless relief. Layne Stanley swatted two hits.
GREENUP COUNTY 12, EAST CARTER 6: Elijah Hankins had two hits and two RBIs as the Musketeers (19-10) beat the Raiders in Grayson, Kentucky. Carson Wireman and Cohen Underwood each had two hits. Wireman was the winner. Connor Goodman had two hits and drove in two for East Carter (17-5). Tate Scott had two hits.