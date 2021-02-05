PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Coal Grove clinched at least a share of its third consecutive Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball championship Thursday with a 69-18 rout of Portsmouth.
Addi Dillow led the Hornets (19-1 overall, 13-1 OVC), ranked eighth in the state in Division III, with 24 points. She was one of 11 Coal Grove players who scored. Kaleigh Murphy grabbed 12 rebounds.
Fairland (16-2, 12-1) can tie the Hornets for the league title with a victory Monday at Gallia Academy. The Dragons and Coal Grove split two games, Fairland winning 51-44 on Nov. 30, and the Hornets prevailing 53-52 on Jan. 7.
Nia Trinidad led the Trojans (1-10, 0-10) with six points.
Coal Grove visits Portsmouth Notre Dame on Tuesday.
PORTSMOUTH 6 4 4 4 -- 18: Cheatham 5, Trinidad 6, Meadows 0, Wilson 0, Potts 0, Johnson 0, Reid 3, Carr 4.
COAL GROVE 18 20 16 15 -- 69: Fraley 2, Holmes 5, Dillow 24, Keeney 4, Hamm 3, Deeds 0, Au. Hicks 0, Murphy 7, Ab. Hicks 8, Harmon 0, Keaton 3, Harmon 0, Keaton 3, Griffith 8, Kingery 2.
SYMMES VALLEY 55, NEW BOSTON 39: Desiree Simpson scored 16 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and made three steals to pace the Vikings (9-6 overall, 8-2 Southern Ohio Conference) to a triumph over the host Tigers.
Morgan Lyons scored 15 points for Symmes Valley. Cadence Williams led New Boston (8-10, 6-6) with 17 points. Kenzie Whitley scored 12.
SYMMES VALLEY 10 12 23 10 -- 55: Malone 9, Lyons 15, Ellison 2, Casteel 0, Simpson 16, Cade 0, Gordon 0, Gothard 5, Ross 8.
NEW BOSTON 8 9 12 10 -- 39: Cad. Williams 17, Easter 4, Whitley 12, O'Rourke 4, Cas. Williams 2.
RIVER VALLEY 61, WELLSTON 37: Hannah Jacks scored 24 points and Lauren Twyman 15 as the visiting Raiders (11-7 overall, 6-4 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the Rockets (3-11, 1-9).
Daycee Clemons scored 12 points for Wellston.
RIVER VALLEY 15 19 10 17 -- 61: Jacks 24, Twyman 15, Somerville 8, Holley 6, Barcus 4, Clonch 2, Browning 2.
WELLSTON 17 6 5 9 -- 37: Clemons 12, Cheatham 8, Kilgour 5, Potts 5, Johnston 3, Aubrey 2, Martin 2.
ATHENS 62, MEIGS 59: Bailey Cordray-Davis scored 21 points and Halie Mills 18 as the Bulldogs held off the host Marauders.
Kesi Federspiel scored 12 points for Athens (4-16 overall, 3-9 TVC). Delana Wright paced Meigs (6-10, 4-7) with 14 points. Mallory Hawley scored 13 points and Maggie Musser 12.
ATHENS 17 14 16 15 -- 62: Cordray-Davis 21, Mills 18, Federspiel 12, Zuber 5, Bennett 2, A. Benton 2, K. Benton 2.
MEIGS 13 15 16 15 -- 59: Wright 14, Hawley 13, Musser 12, Lisle 9, Smith 8, Mahr 2, Hysell 1.
Boys
NEW BOSTON 56, IRONTON ST. JOE 46: The Tigers, top-ranked in Ohio Division IV, improved to 16-1 overall and 10-0 in the SOC with a victory over the host Flyers (7-4, 4-3) at the Family Life Center.
Tanner Voiers scored 19 points, Kyle Sexton 12 and Grady Jackson 11 for New Boston. J.C. Damron led Ironton St. Joe with 14 points.
NEW BOSTON 21 8 19 8 -- 56: Jones 5, Jackson 11, T. Voiers 19, Truitt 1, Sexton 12, Clark 7, B. Voiers 1.
IRONTON ST. JOE 11 11 8 16 -- 46: Rowe 5, Sheridan 9, Damron 14, Johnson 2, M. Mahlmeister 2, J. Mahlmeister 4, Weber 2, Salisbury 2, Brown 6.